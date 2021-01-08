The City of Calhoun is hoping to have several of their annual events return this year after having to cancel many due to the pandemic last year.
According to Calhoun City Manager Joe Bryan, COVID-19 had forced the city to close various events last year.
“Events and meetings have been cancelled, revenues were lost and employees and their families have had to recover from the virus,” Bryan said. “But in the worst of times, the city was able to maintain stable operations with no loss of pay to employees and provided needed services during this difficult time.”
The city is “looking forward to a sense of normality” returning with hopes of the success of the new COVID vaccine.
“All events for 2020 including the River Town Festival, movie nights and Christmas in the Park were cancelled, but plans are underway to bring these events back in 2021 as COVID-19 is monitored,” he stated. “In addition to these events, the city hopes to bring some historical re-enactment events to the park and another ‘Supper With the Spirits’ in the Shiloh Cemetery. During 2021 the city will continue to work with the Hiwassee River Heritage Center to promote and discover the history of Calhoun.”
Bryan stated the city improvement projects for 2021 will focus on repair of city streets utilizing funds from Gov. Bill Lee it received last year.
“Another major improvement the city hopes to begin will be the new sidewalks along Highway 163,” Bryan noted. “This will provide a safer route to visitors to the Meadowland Park. This project is funded by a TDOT grand award from last year.”
Bryan believes the “most anticipated” project of 2021 for the city will be the development of a 16-acre site at Interstate 75 at exit 36.
“All ground work, excavation, roads and right-of-ways have been completed by the owner/contractor and, currently, plans are underway to secure a retail travel center, a fast food restaurant and other businesses at the site,” Bryan said. “This area was annexed into the city and will eventually provide a great revenue source which will lead to other improvements for the City of Calhoun. It is hoped that other areas near Exit 36 may be made available for other future developments.”
Following that is another ambitious project, that is planning to develop an 18 acre natural area that is currently managed by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).
“This area lies in the center of Calhoun and includes a six acre lake, a wetlands area, a year round water channel and springs, 200 year old trees and an abundance of wildlife,” he stated. “The city has approached TVA about getting a land use agreement, which would allow getting public access to the area. Walking trails would take visitors throughout the natural reserve. The Hiwassee River Heritage Center in Charleston has recently modified its trail and river park plans to eventually bring their walkway to Calhoun to access this area and connect it to a river park area on the Calhoun side of the river. Once agreements are reached with TVA, grants can be applied for to help with this project development.”
Bryan stated that he hopes the year 2021 will bring a sense or normalcy to many things.
“We want to continue to work with our citizens to provide them with many opportunities and events to enjoy life in a small town,” he expressed. “We encourage the people of Calhoun to get involved and volunteer to help in city sponsored events. The city wishes everyone a safe and happy new year.”
