A new bill proposed by State Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville) would give students and parents across the state more choice in their education should their school not be able to stay open due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Bell, this school voucher bill is similar to a previous one the governor passed a couple years ago, the ESA bill.
“The one from two years ago only applied to two school districts — Shelby County and Davidson County — because that is where 75% of the failing schools are in the state of Tennessee. So the bill that I filed this year will expand upon that and basically says that any school district that refuses to serve the students by staying open and offering in-person classes, then the parents or that child can have an education saving account/voucher to go to the school of their choice,” Bell said. “Again this only applies to a school district that has shut down and refuses to offer in-person classes.”
According to Bell, studies have shown that in-person learning is the most effective way of educating children.
“Our students that were in areas that had shut down for long periods of time have suffered from dramatic learning loss,” he noted. “If I get the bill passed, it will go into effect next year, so it wouldn’t be for this school year because we want to give the school systems notice, so it would go into effect in the 2022-2023 school year.”
The voucher will be for $7,000 that will go to the parents of the student for them to use to place their child in a school of their choice.
“It could be a private school or the next school district over,” he said. “To use a local comparison if McMinn school system had shut down you could use the voucher to send your child to Meigs County or vice versa ... In most areas of the state you can’t take your child from one public school that you are zoned for to another public school without having to pay some type of tuition, so this voucher could be used to pay that tuition. So this voucher could be used to go from public school to public school as well as public school to private school.”
While extended shutdowns haven’t happened locally, Bell hopes to see the bill pass, believing it could help many students and families in other areas of the state who are or may become affected by prolonged school shutdowns.
“I think this is important for those parents who had their students home for almost the full year in a couple of our school districts,” he stated. “When we know that in-person learning is vastly superior to remote learning then I think that it is important for us to give those parents a choice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.