The country's independence and the city's birthday will be celebrated with a fireworks show on Monday, July 4 in Athens.
The City of Athens and the Athens Parks Foundation have announced the Buddy Liner July 4 Fireworks Display will be held on Monday, July 4 beginning at 9:30 p.m. The show will be in celebration of the July 4 Independence Day and the City of Athens bicentennial and will be shot from the Athens Regional Park.
"Combining these celebrations makes this fireworks show the largest ever in McMinn County and one of the largest shows in East Tennessee," stated a news release about the event. "The show will last approximately 20 minutes and will be a constant barrage of high elevation, high-intensity shells, choreographed to music, broadcast on WJSQ 101.7 FM & WLAR 95.1 FM."
The show will be produced by Pyro Shows, who won first place in the North American Fireworks Competition in Norfolk, Virginia, and has provided the 4th of July fireworks at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. 13 times since 1995.
Due to the size and number of fireworks required for this show, the Athens Regional Park will be closed to the public on July 4 and spectators are asked to view from area parking lots and roads.
“This will absolutely be a must-see event,” said Austin Fesmire, director of parks and recreation. “Combining Independence Day and the bicentennial celebration into one big fireworks show allowed us to put together a show that will be talked about for a long time. The sky will be illuminated with light for a solid 20 minutes and will be combined with earth shaking concussions that will wow everyone for miles. There is absolutely no need to drive anywhere else looking for a premiere show because Athens is one of the top Pyro Shows productions this July 4. What better way to celebrate America’s 246th and Athens’ 200 birthdays than with something of this magnitude."
For more information, contact the office of parks and recreation at (423) 744-2700 extension 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.