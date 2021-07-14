The overall crime rate has dropped in McMinn County to levels lower than that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The McMinn County Sheriff’s Department calculated the number of crimes committed from 2018 to the first of this month to review any increase or decrease in the crime rate for area.
According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, the current crime rate, as of July 1, was lower than what the department had seen even as far back as 2018.
“This year we are currently down 50 (total crimes) compared to what we had seen between January and July of last year,” Guy said. “For example, last year we had 47 aggravated assaults and we have had 35 this year, but things like assaults and domestic violence did go up last year due to people being crammed inside together.”
Other examples he gave, comparing to last year, involved burglaries, which were down by six reported incidents; and vandalism, which had dropped by 17 reported incidents.
“We have had more motor vehicle parts stolen. Last year we had two, this year we had 17,” he noted. “Motor vehicle thefts have stayed about the same; last year we had 46, this year we have had 41. We have also had more drug arrests with 66 this year and 52 last year.”
Guy stated that it is good news that the overall rate of crimes is lower comparing the first six months of last year to the first six months of this year.
“It surprises me but it is a happy surprise,” Guy expressed. “We have seen an overall decrease in crime over the past 11 years and it is a year to year study because we might have a spike in auto thefts, for example, one year but the next year it wouldn’t be as bad ... A lot of that is driven on the market. If scrap metal is high we tend to have more metal thefts and vehicle thefts, but if precious metals like gold or silver get high then we will have more burglaries involving jewelry. So sometimes the market drives a lot of what things are stolen, so there are different factors that we have to look at every year.”
He believes the current numbers reflect well on the community as the county has reopened from the pandemic.
“Most of our reported crimes have gone down, so for us to fall even lower on reported crimes than last year is even better,” Guy expressed. “I think it is possible that as people begin to move more and go back to work there may be more burglaries occur, but we really won’t know until we look at the numbers.”
His department takes a “data-driven” approach in an attempt to keep the overall crime rate low, Guy noted.
“We meet with our detectives every few weeks and our patrol staff and they tell us what they are seeing and what reports are taken, so before we even look at the raw numbers we get the input from the officers to know what to focus on,” Guy said. “If they say they’ve seen a spike in ATV thefts or trailer thefts then we will start changing some patrol tactics so we can be more proactive.”
Guy stated his hope is for the overall crime rates to stay low.
“Since we’ve changed patrol tactics and investigative tactics, reported crimes have dropped 80% in 11 years, so we feel that is a substantial reduction and we will continue to do the same strategy,” Guy stated. “We will continue to get the word out to help people be less of a victim, such as getting the word out for things like locking your car, being more aware, doing some of the programs we have with the public service unit, we have a ham radio watch which is very similar to community watch but we use ham radio operators to help us keep an eye on neighborhoods and report suspicious activity and continue to train like we have been and I think it reflects well with a substantial decrease in the rate.”
He believes a lot of the ways to help reduce crime are driven by the public.
“A good example is if everyone locked their vehicles in their driveways then we could almost eliminate vehicle thefts in the county because they happen in people’s driveways or they parked somewhere and left their car unlocked or their keys in the car,” Guy noted. “So a lot of things could come just from the community, so that is one strategy — educating the community (on things they may overlook) and hope that the community responds to that encouragement. It is a two pronged attack with the community and using proper patrol and investigative techniques when crimes do happen.”
