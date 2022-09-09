Looking back on a town’s history is difficult without highlighting the people who have made an impact there.
That’s just what local historian and Athens native Dr. Steve Byrum did recently during the City of Athens’ bicentennial celebration at Market Park Pavilion. As he recalled Athens and McMinn County’s role throughout history, Byrum turned toward looking at the impact of citizens and the 1946 clash dubbed the “Battle of Athens.”
“I did not know J.L. Cook, but I knew Professor (W.E.) Nash and his wife so well,” Byrum said. “I would go to their house and they would make me tea in China. I’m not sure why they thought I was a tea and China type of person, but it sure made me feel special, and he would ruminate about all the things he knew about his community.”
Harper Johnson was another man Byrum highlighted for his impact on the community.
“I knew Harper Johnson and Harper Johnson was one of the most influential educators not only here but in this whole state of Tennessee,” Byrum said. “I knew — and I hope some of you all did — Mary and Charles Johnson. Charles was the minister at the Presbyterian Church. Phyllis (Byrum) and I worked one whole summer with Mary, they came to our house and we went to their house, they were absolutely wonderful people and he was one of the most brilliant ministers to ever walk into this town.”
Former Athens Mayor Burkett Witt, who was on hand for the celebration, also received high praise from Byrum.
“Burkett Witt is half of what I think is the face of Athens, Tennessee,” Byrum said. “This town is indistinguishable from the way it is today without you Burkett. God bless you and I’m so glad to see you.”
Byrum also mentioned local citizen Vant Hardaway and the Goodfriend family.
“I remember Mike Goodfriend and I remember his daddy,” Byrum said. “I remember Bobby (Goodfriend) and how he broke off and founded Goody’s and now he’s part of the leadership at Tennessee Wesleyan.”
It also stood out to Byrum when a Catholic family came to town.
“We had one summer at City Park where it was announced we had a Catholic family coming to town,” Byrum said. “Boy, if you had listened to some of our Baptist preachers and what they had to say about Catholics then, I figured this kid was going to have horns or something. So school started and I start looking around and I didn’t find anybody with horns, but I found Jimmy Laycock. He looked just like the rest of us and he could play ball better than most of us.”
To the children in Byrum’s youth, that’s really what mattered, he said.
“What mattered was if you could play ball ... what your talent might be in the band, what you might be able to do with your other skills,” he explained. “It didn’t matter if you were a Methodist or a Presbyterian or a Baptist or a Catholic or a Jew — we were all here in Athens. We could learn from that.”
Well-known athletes have also been a staple of Athens, according to Byrum. He listed David “Big Dog” Vestal, Jimmy Cartwright, Mike Reynolds, Phil Pierce, Shazzon Bradley and “the two roughest, toughest, best football players I ever played against and with,” Dennis Hicks and Rex Runyan.
There were also great writers who came out of Athens, Byrum noted. In this case he listed Mike and Larry Fleming, George Starr, Joe Guy, Bill Aiken, Bill Cates and “perhaps the greatest one to ever come out of here,” Bill Casteel. He also referred to former DPA Editor J. Neal Ensminger as “the other half of the face of Athens with Burkett.”
The discussion of impactful people led Byrum into talking about Tom Gillespie and the Battle of Athens.
“Tom Gillespie was just a guy who worked ... down on Cedar Springs Road,” Byrum said. “Tom Gillespie was a proud black man and, in 1946, when it came time to vote he rode his horse to town and walked into that voting precinct where the waterworks used to be, above the bank there on the corner.”
Gillespie soon found the deputies on duty didn’t welcome his vote, however.
“An out of town deputy who didn’t know anything about us, really, said a black man can’t vote,” Byrum recalled. “Tom Gillespie said a black man can vote in McMinn County. He stepped forward to vote and they shot him — didn’t kill him, thank God. Before the time they cleared out that precinct, a wounded black man, Tom Gillespie, in McMinn County, had voted because in McMinn County they didn’t keep black people from voting.”
As the battle progressed, another key moment stuck out in Byrum’s mind.
“Ed Vestal and Shy Scott got trapped in the waterworks by the deputies. Ed’s momma and some of her friends were out at the Browning Circle Library between First Baptist and Tennessee Wesleyan having a lady’s gathering,” Byrum said. “They heard that these two boys were trapped. Mrs. Vestal and her friends, with all of their girdled and fur finery, came marching down the street without any fear of any out of town deputies and walked right up to the door of the waterworks and said ‘let our boys go.’ In that distraction, these deputies not knowing what to do with these strong women, Shy Scott and Ed Vestal jumped through a plate glass window and got off to safety. I believe that’s one of the most monumental moments in the Battle of Athens, when those women marched right into the middle of it.”
The Battle of Athens began as veterans returning from World War II had become frustrated with the reportedly corrupt voting system in McMinn County. They surrounded the McMinn County Jail, fired on the sheriff and his deputies and, by the following morning, had taken over the county’s government.
“The beauty of my books on the Battle of Athens is that most of the people involved in it were still alive then and I got to talk to them,” Byrum said. “We portray it as all black and white, good guys and bad guys. In our myths, we talk about awful politicians and heroic soldiers. That’s not exactly what we need to be doing.”
Byrum said there was more to the battle and its aftermath than the conflict.
“Yeah there were guns shot and there were cars turned over and there were people who fought,” Byrum said. “But I think we need to look beyond the battle and see why it was important. When you look beyond that battle, you find that within two weeks two of the people who have been portrayed as arch-antagonist, hated enemies — Paul Cantrell and Otto Kennedy — were in Paul Cantrell’s backyard in Etowah trading coondogs and thinking about which of their dogs might breed to make the very best coondogs. They weren’t still fighting. Within two weeks, this county government and this courthouse that stood right there were coming together and meeting with leaders of this town and they were creating a government paradigm that would spread out all over the United States.”
The aftermath of the battle also gave rise to a future national politician as well.
“Two weeks after it was all over, Estes Kefauver, who was the 3rd District Congressman, was trying to decide to run for Senate but he wanted to see what kind of senator he was going to be,” Byrum said. “When he saw what happened here in Athens, he knew he didn’t want to be like the old Southern Democrats. He wanted to be like the more progressive Democrats that were coming. Estes Kefauver became one of the most influential politicians in the United States because of what took place here in Athens.”
