Despite a surge in cold weather recently, local power rates are set to go down as the calendar turns to December.
For Etowah Utilities Board (EUB) customers, the rate will fall by 0.15%, which equates to a 25 cent decrease on the average residential bill.
EUB General Manager Harold Masengil noted that the drop is due to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) lowering its fuel cost.
The rate for Athens Utilities Board (AUB) customers is set to fall as well.
AUB’s portion of the rate for the month is $0.07244 and will be at that level for the next four months during the “winter” rate season.
TVA is lowering its fuel cost adjustment to $0.02796 from the current November level of $0.03099.
The new rate move will take the December power rate down to $0.10040 from November’s current level of $0.10142.
“It’s great news that TVA has a lower fuel cost coming up in December. We at AUB continue to push them to keep their overall costs lower so that their fuel cost doesn’t affect our customers as much,” said AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough.
The cost of natural gas, which TVA purchases to fire many of its power generation plants, has risen significantly over the past year.
“That higher natural gas cost figuring in to TVA’s fuel charge to us has affected our end rates pretty dramatically, keeping them above 10 cents,” Scarbrough said. “We are urging them to keep their other costs in control just as much as local power distributors do while all of us get through these tough times.”
AUB’s power rate has increased less than 8% in the past 25 years. However, TVA has increased its rate by more than 62% in fewer than 20 years, Scarbrough noted.
“Those are the facts and they say a lot. We at AUB have gone up less than 8% in a quarter century against TVA’s increase of well more than 60% in less time. Those facts weigh heavily on us and we hope are weighing in the minds of TVA management as well,” Scarbrough said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.