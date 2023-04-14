The Athens City Council is considering making an alteration to how beer, wine and liquor permits are approved for businesses.
During Monday night’s study session, Mayor Steve Sherlin noted that a new restaurant has requested the city make a change to where it starts and finishes the measurement of whether or not a business is far enough from a church or school to be able to make those sales.
Currently, the wording of the ordinance allows for beer, wine and liquor sales 200 feet or more from the nearest corner of the requesting business to the nearest corner of the establishment that keeps sales from happening. Monday night’s proposal would change “nearest corner” wording to “front entrance” and would not affect the distance number.
“There’s a restaurant wanting to open in the old Country Patch building,” Sherlin said. He noted that a church on the street behind the potential business would restrict that unless the change was made.
City Attorney Stephen Hatchett suggested ensuring that language was added to the ordinance to ensure that current businesses are unaffected by the change in wording.
Sherlin noted that several cities nearby use the front entrance to front entrance measurement, including Cleveland and Dayton.
“This will be a more reasonable avenue for beer permitting,” Sherlin said.
No vote could be held Monday night because it was a study session, but the consensus of the board was to advance the suggestion on to Tuesday’s regular meeting so that the ordinance change could be voted on.
The expectation is that the first reading of the ordinance will be held Tuesday and then the second and final reading would come in the May meeting.
