McMinn County officials are preparing to discuss potential initiatives to help improve community health.
At last week’s McMinn County Commission meeting, McMinn County Mayor John Gentry informed commission members he is setting up a joint meeting between the commission and members of the Woods Memorial Hospital Foundation.
With the recent passing of former Foundation Chairman Durant Tullock, the group is going through a reorganization. Even prior to Tullock’s passing, there was discussion about revisiting the agreement that governs the use of the money obtained from the sale of Woods Hospital.
“The use of the proceeds was limited to 35% of the prior year’s interest income,” said Gentry. “We want to look at revisiting some different allocations, some different formulas and … that really needs county commission input. … Under the excess proceeds agreement, they do have to approve all the planned proceeds and how those are allocated.”
Gentry noted that certain limitations are placed on county taxpayer dollars that do not necessarily apply to a non-profit such as the Woods Foundation.
“It’s time that we have those in-depth conversations between both boards,” said Gentry.
“Those members of that board want to be part of something meaningful to take up their time and right now they’re just not able to allocate much to be very meaningful.”
Gentry noted that other funds fall under the purview of the Woods Foundation that were not involved in the sale of the hospital and are not limited by the excess proceeds agreement.
Gentry has asked Southeast Tennessee Development District Executive Director Beth Jones to lead the joint meeting.
“There are so many other grant opportunities that we could use the foundation for, thinking outside of the box, that we could really leverage those funds, even the interest funds,” said Gentry.
Jones will prepare a list of those potential grant opportunities. Gentry also noted the potential payout to McMinn County from an opioid mitigation settlement that the county could receive as soon as April.
“Do we want to meld those two missions together,” asked Gentry. “We want to bring in the local health council. They’ve been meeting every month, talking about some of these things.”
Gentry said the goal of the joint meeting should be to develop initiatives to improve the health of this community.
“One thing that COVID showed us, those that did best were already in good health,” said Gentry. “That was the biggest factor in doing well was going into sickness already having a healthy body. We don’t rank very high in Tennessee. We’re very middle-of-the-road in our community health.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.