A school being built in two phases will now technically be two different schools in one building.
That was the decision of the Athens City School Board Monday night when they chose unanimously to name the new consolidated building Athens City Primary School and Athens City Intermediate School.
The idea behind the names originated during the board’s regular work session on Sept. 23, with Director of Schools Robert Greene suggesting the consolidated school have two addresses and two names attached to it.
“The state funds you by school for principals, so having two separate schools you would get funding for two principals,” Greene told the board.
He explained that schools get funding for one principal for every school over 225 students and one librarian for each school over 265 students. He also noted that sectioning off the consolidated building into two schools would make the job easier for administrators as well, as each principal would have fewer students to oversee.
“My experience has been, if you give a principal a school much over 600-700 (students) and try to get the principal to run it all, they can’t keep up with it,” Greene said. “A school around 500, I think, is ideal.”
This would not change the structure of the building, as it will remain one large school on the current campus of City Park Elementary School. However, inside that one structure will be housed two different schools.
Officials are nearing being ready to break ground on the first phase of the building, which will be the Pre-K through 2nd grade portion — the school now named Athens City Primary School. Sometime after it is completed, ground will be broken on the second phase of the structure, the 3rd grade through 5th grade portion — now named Athens City Intermediate School.
Greene said the need to name the schools arose now because of the architect.
“One of the specs in the bid is, there has to be two 4x8 signs put up early,” Greene explained. “We want the community to see the signs over there — ‘future site of this school.’ The USDA also requires one of their signs.”
That led to discussion over what to name the two schools, with a list of possible names that included Athens City Primary School, Athens City Elementary School, Athens City Intermediate School and Friendly City Elementary School.
“I like it when you can’t spell a word (with the initials),” Board Member Dr. Amy Sullins said. “I do like the idea of having two distinct addresses.”
Board Member Chris Adams then suggested naming not just the the two schools within the new consolidated building, but also the entire area that includes the new structure, Athens City Middle School and the Athens City Schools administration building.
“If we include the middle school, we had talked about this being a campus,” he said. “I think it would be nice to designate the entire area as, since we use the word excellence so much, maybe ‘Athens City Campus of Excellence.’ Since we’ve got Athens City Middle School, I like having two schools that would be Athens City Primary and Athens City Intermediate. I think it flows better, I think it ties it all in.”
During the discussion, Greene noted that primary typically denotes Pre-K through 2nd grades, while intermediate is typically tied to 3rd grade through 5th grade and elementary can be any group of grades from Pre-K through 8th grade.
He also noted that the schools would have to have unique names and couldn’t, for instance, both be named Athens City Elementary School.
“Our staff, we like the primary and intermediate names,” Greene said. “I think the first part — Athens City or Friendly City — should be up to the board.”
Sullins noted that while Friendly City has a good ring to it, Adams’ argument was more appealing to her.
“I really like Friendly City, I think it’s very warm and inviting,” she said. “I agree with Mr. Adams, I like the continuity of the large campus with everything having that (Athens City) beginning.”
With the Friendly City name, there was also concern among the board about being able to identify the schools.
“It doesn’t identify where it is statewide,” Board Member Beth Jackson said of the Friendly City name.
“If you’re from Athens and you know Athens is known as the Friendly City, that’s one thing, but if you’re from across the state and you see Friendly City Elementary or Intermediate, you wouldn’t know if it was in Manchester or Athens,” Chairman Mike Bevins agreed.
On Monday night, the board members met in their regular meeting and voted unanimously on the names Athens City Primary School and Athens City Intermediate School.
