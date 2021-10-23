Meigs County Middle School is set to hold an event that officials hope will increase parent involvement in the schools and may become an annual attraction.
According to Assistant Director of Meigs County Schools Renae Martin, the Meigs Urban Food Truck Meet is set to be held in the town square from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.
“We look at this as a way to get community and parent involvement in their children’s education,” said Meigs County Director of Schools Clint Baker. “This allows them to get together and see what the kids are doing in school as well as have some fun activities with them.”
Martin said this can serve as an alternative to events that haven’t drawn as much in the past.
“Typically at our open houses we don’t have a whole lot of parent participation, so they wanted to do something to try to get some of our lower socioeconomic students and parents involved by doing an event like this,” Martin said.
Baker expressed his excitement for the event and hopes that the weather will cooperate to make it go well.
“We hope that it will draw a good crowd out there,” Baker said. “Like Ms. Martin said, sometimes at parent teacher conference nights you don’t get a great representation of your students, so hopefully this might entice them to get out there.”
Martin stated they wanted to ensure there would be some academic focus during the event.
“Our focus as a district has been on math this year, so a lot of our activities that our students will participate in will be in math,” she noted. “For example there will be a STEM maze where they have to answer the STEM questions to get through the maze. There will be an electricity demonstration, one of our banks will do a personal finance prep course, the library will be there to do signups for library cards, game board giveaways so kids can play and practice their math skills at home, and more, so everything has a tie to math somehow.”
In addition they will also have the fire department teaching safety lessons, there will be a back pack giveaway and more.
“This is the school’s attempt to get more community and parent involvement in their kids’ school day,” Baker expressed. “This gives the parents a little more opportunity to be involved in their child’s education.”
Everything at the event has been donated by community partners and food trucks will be on hand selling food to those in attendance.
“As director I appreciate the middle school staff and Renae Martin working so hard to plan this event and I really hope the weather is good, all their hard work comes into fruition, and that we have a really good crowd,” Baker said.
“Our elementary schools are wanting to see how everything pans out, so hopefully next year we can tie them in and make this a big Meigs County district-wide event,” Martin added.
