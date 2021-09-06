Shaw Industries Group, Inc., a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. which has a location in Decatur, has partnered with Bridge Innovate, Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) and the Design Foundation for the 2021 Bright Spark Virtual Invention Challenge.
The 2021 Bright Spark Virtual Invention Challenge encourages students to explore and concept the Future of Home by posing the question: “How might we enable the homes of the future to be smarter and more sustainable to meet the ever-changing needs of families?”
Working individually or on a team, students are tasked to identify a real-world need and design a solution, complete with a 90-second pitch video of their invention submitted online and voted on by the public.
“After the success of last year’s Invention Challenge, we are thrilled to partner with Bridge Innovate, IDSA and the Design Foundation on this year’s bold, new challenge,” said Jay Henry, director of innovation for Shaw. “Shaw utilizes principles of Design Thinking to develop smarter, better products and services that are customer-centric and plan for the future needs of people and the planet. And, since these students are the future, we thought it would be fun to ask them to imagine how they think homes will actively support the ways we all live, entertain, learn and thrive in the next five years.”
This free, virtual learning challenge is open to students in grades 4-12 (or equivalent) around the world. Registration must be completed online by Sept. 24 and video submissions are due in late October. Winners will be announced in November.
To learn more get students or local schools involved, visit bridgeinnovate.com/invention-challenge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.