Judge Sandra Donaghy is looking to expand the ROCS docket in an attempt to assist more offenders in the area.
ROCS stands for Recovery Oriented Compliance Strategy and is a program designed to manage low-risk, high need drug and mental health offenders, according to Donaghy, the 10th Judicial District Criminal Court judge.
“I was at a judicial conference which is continuing education that is required for judges and I went to a recovery court meeting, that is a committee within the conference, and Judge (O. Duane) Slone, who is a circuit level judge in Jefferson County, was talking about a TN ROCS Docket that he was doing,” Donaghy recalled. “I was facing several people who I could see needed treatment, who needed greater accountability than they could get within our system and they were just falling through the cracks. Before the system could respond they were failing multiple drug screens and they were back in jail. It was just a revolving door that we see so many times in the criminal justice system, so when he started talking about the program, my ears perked up and I thought that that was exactly what we needed here.”
The ROCS Docket is intended for individuals who have an “urgent” need for treatment but do not qualify for drug court.
“I started going after them and they gave me a liaison to go in and define treatment programs and I was so surprised because I saw the same lady from the department of mental health at the next judicial conference ... and she chased me down and said that there were around 30 referrals I had made to the criminal justice liaison,” Donaghy said. “That was justification for the need and that was when we got our first criminal justice liaison and we got the TN ROCS Docket here. They sent me up to Jefferson County for training so I could see how Judge Slone did the program and I have placed my own spin on it here.”
According to information provided by Donaghy, the ROCS Docket allows for early assessment and addresses the needs of the offenders, which results in a reduced jail population, saving taxpayer dollars, and provides offenders with treatment that leads them to reunification with their families “and hope.”
“Slone’s program was very much oriented to pregnant mothers that are addicted to drugs. We have that in our system and I openly take them into our program but our need was for general treatment,” she noted. “Before we had the IOP (intensive outpatient program) brought to both McMinn and Monroe counties that came through the ROCS program, we were having to send our people to Maryville, Knoxville and Chattanooga for treatment and that doesn’t make any sense at all. These people are just out of jail. They don’t have cars, money for gas or a driver’s license and we tell them to go to treatment that is far away? That really opened doors for us and allowed us to do things that we haven’t done before.”
Offenders are placed on the docket by the judge for pre-trial release supervision, as a condition of a sentence or following a violation of probation, according to information provided by Donaghy. Completion of the program becomes a condition of the sentence.
“The program is tailored to individual people’s needs,” she said. “While they are in jail, I make a referral to the criminal justice liaison, who is a mental health professional, to go into the jail and define a treatment program.”
Many people can make the referral, ranging from the judge, the offender’s probation officer, their defense attorney, the district attorney or the offender’s family.
“Then the criminal justice liaison would enter the jail and meet with the person and do a clinical assessment,” Donaghy said. “The expert will write a treatment program and then write a report to me that says exactly the level of care they need ... I make sure that they show up and are invested in the treatment. If they are doing well I might permit them to step down or if they graduate a program I may put them in an aftercare program.”
Donaghy stated that this particular docket is different for a judge to work.
“Most of the time I’m fussing at people for breaking rules, but here, if somebody is showing up to all of their sessions and on time then I might say ‘good job’ or ‘I’m proud of you,’” Donaghy said. “It is always interesting to me that sometimes when I tell someone that I am proud of the accomplishment they made they sort of look at me like they have never been commended for anything before, so I try to give them an incentive to keep doing good work by praising them for the accomplishments they make. It is through holding them accountable and praising them for their good things that will restore them to being good citizens.”
While the ROCS Docket is part of the recovery courts, recovery court requires application and acceptance whereas the ROCS Docket will allow anyone.
“The ROCS Docket, the treatment providers decide a treatment plan and I, the judge, only see them (the participants) once a month. So a drug court is much more intensive,” she noted. “The ROCS Docket takes all of the really good components of a recovery court and puts them on a smaller scale to help a greater number of people.”
The program started in McMinn and Monroe counties in 2018 and has seen five graduating classes.
As of August, there are currently 48 active cases on the ROCS Docket with 10 being from McMinn County, 37 from Monroe County and one person from Sevier County.
“Emotionally on the entire system this program has a major impact,” Donaghy noted. “This program has even had an impact on taxpayer dollars too.”
According to the information Donaghy provided, the average cost-per-day to incarcerate a TDOC (Tennessee Department of Corrections) offender in Fiscal Year 2019-2020 was $86.25 and state reimbursement to counties per inmate per day in 2015 was $37. Taxpayer savings by supervising the offenders in the community is $1,637,025 per year, had all been confined in prison, and $702,260 per year, were they confined in jail.
“There is a direct impact on cost savings for all Tennesseans by diverting people to a ROCS Docket that not only are we restoring families and making them productive citizens again but we also don’t have to use that money on incarceration,” she noted. “Our graduates are doing wonderful things. They all have jobs, they are all paying their costs, they have self esteem again and many of them have proven that they are worthy parents and getting off of probation successfully.”
Recently Donaghy invited two graduates to return to the program as mentors.
“I’ve used mentors for my Veterans Treatment Court for everybody who is on the court and I thought that it was working so well that I’d like to have a mentor in ROCS,” she expressed. “That is a wonderful impact it has also had because they are able to use the skills they have learned and their experience to help others.”
Overseeing the program has touched Donaghy on a personal level as well.
“I am truly, genuinely, so proud of them,” she expressed. “I used to think drug addiction was like a diet ... you make a conscious choice and you stop, but I have learned through the various training programs that drug addiction is very different.”
She stated the training used diagrams to show the effects drugs have on the brain.
“That was the first time that I really understood addiction. The frontal lobe darkens out and doesn’t work, so for all these years that I was telling people not to do something I’d be surprised to see them back,” she recalled. “I’d think, ‘why didn’t they use stronger willpower,’ but all of a sudden I realized that a part of the brain is pushing for them to use and get the feelings from the addiction and the part of the brain that would tell them not to do it is diseased.”
She believes the positive reinforcement provided by the ROCS Docket has been a source of motivation for participants.
Looking ahead, Donaghy would like to find ways to improve the program as well as expand its reach into Bradley and Polk counties.
“I would like to have more referrals. The docket only takes me a couple of minutes per person so I could definitely do more if I have more referrals,” Donaghy said. “I want to keep doing this program and to expand it to Bradley and Polk counties ... You need to have treatment right where people are and remove the barrier of distance. Drugs and mental health issues touch almost everyone’s family and many times many people suffer in silence because they don’t know where to go, so I hope someone reads this and thinks about this program as an avenue for treatment that they didn’t know was available.”
