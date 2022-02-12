A childhood friendship evolved into a half century of marriage for two Athenians.
Rickie and Bertha Byrum first met when each attended E.K. Baker Elementary School in Niota.
In 1971, the two began dating each other and, 11 months later, they were married on Dec. 10, 1971.
They were wed at Valley Road Baptist Church and the duo noted that it was raining and snowing when they got married, so they didn’t take a honeymoon.
The couple has spent the past 34 years as members of Calvary Baptist Church in Riceville.
Bertha spent part of her working career at Dany’s and then at Sealtech. She would eventually retire from Sealtech.
Rickie worked at Athens Furniture until it closed and then moved to Timber Tech Log Homes until his retirement.
Since they stopped working, Bertha has spent time crocheting blankets and working on puzzle books while Rickie goes deer hunting. Both of them enjoy camping at the lake.
They noted that their relationship is unique because “we take care of each other.”
They have two children — Tammy Roderick and Amy West, both of Athens — as well as two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
