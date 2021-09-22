Two people have been arrested and charged by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department regarding a shooting in the Mt. Verd community Saturday evening that left a woman dead and another man injured.
According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, officers responded to a residence on County Road 202 near Athens to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a woman — identified as Mary Denise Dalton, 54 — deceased. Jonathan C. Burger, 31, was wounded and later transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both lived at the residence on County Road 202.
“It appears that a group of two to three people who were having a dispute with the victims came to the residence sometime after 8 p.m.,” Guy said. “At least one member of the other party apparently produced a firearm and fired the shots that killed Ms. Dalton and injured Mr. Burger.”
Guy stated that his deputies and detectives, along with the Tenth Judicial District Attorney’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents, processed the crime scene Saturday night. Several search warrants were obtained and executed Sunday morning in relation to the incident.
Arrested Monday evening were Esau C. Kelly, 24, of Ooltewah, who was charged with murder in the second degree and attempted murder in the second degree; and Melissa K. Pueirtt, 45, of Etowah, who was charged with accessory after the fact of murder in the second degree. Both were booked into the McMinn County Jail: Kelly on a $350,000 bond, Pueirtt on a $10,000 bond.
“I want to thank DA Steve Crump’s office, TBI Agent Colton Brown, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Etowah Police Department for their assistance in this investigation,” Guy noted. “And especially the efforts led by McMinn County Dets. Dillon Presswood and Jared Price.”
The investigation is continuing.
