The Mid-East Tennessee Community Chorus (METCC), which is open to all ages, will be holding an orientation on Monday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m., in the Tennessee Wesleyan University Chorus Room, located at 204 E. College Street in Athens.
Under the direction of Dr. Marius Bahnean, METCC will perform perform works from Broadway and other venues. The group holds rehearsals on Monday evenings at 7 p.m. and has a concert scheduled for May.
For more information, email metccinfo@gmail.com, call 423-381-0008, or visit Facebook and Instagram @themetcc
The Share The Love Fundraiser for the Gene & Trish Lowe Family will be held at Open Door Cafe on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 6-10 p.m.
Open Door Cafe is located at 3 N. Jackson Street in Athens. All proceeds benefit Trish as she undergoes a liver transplant from son-in-donor and to pay expenses as both families remain in Nashville for up to 12 weeks.
Everyone is invited to dinner, dancing, photo booth, silent auction and more.
Tickets are $25 and are available at Dr. Arnold’s office, East TN Properties, Meigs County-Decatur Chamber of Commerce or by calling Grace Blevens at 423-268-3398; Paige Finnell at 423-506-3965; Sharon Finnell at 423-368-0478; or Tammy Stanford at 423-506-3126. Direct donations are being collected at the Southeast Bank Decatur and Athens locations.
The Athens Department of Parks & Recreation has announced the Daddy Daughter Dance, originally scheduled for Feb. 11 and 12, has been rescheduled. The new dance date will be Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26. Dances will be held on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Ticket information will be announced on Feb. 23.
“Our goal is to have a dance with as close to 100% capacity as possible. With the data we have in hand, it was determined that the March dates give us a better chance to do that,” said Austin Fesmire, director of Parks & Recreation. “We realize the dance is an important part of the life and culture of our community and I want to assure everyone that we are doing everything possible to make that happen, including having a backup set of dates. Thank you for your continued encouragement and for understanding the necessity of this date change.”
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the last call for loose leaf pick up:
The Public Works Department has finished its second round of leaf collection. The final round of loose leaf collection is from now through Friday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m.
Place loose leaves curbside, three to five feet from the edge of the yard up into your yard now for pick up. After Friday, Feb. 11, leaves must be bagged for collection.
Bagged leaves are picked up throughout the year during the brush/junk route pick-ups.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
According to the State of Tennessee, Division of Property Assessment, taxpayers who have an Application Credit Voucher (ACV) for property tax relief from the State of Tennessee must process the ACV for payment by April 5.
If the ACV has not been processed by this date, the taxpayer may lose his/her credit for 2021.
If you need assistance or have questions about the ACV, come to the Finance Department at Athens City Hall, located at 815 North Jackson Street, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or call 423-744-2710.
