The City of Athens is getting ready to celebrate its 200th anniversary with a chicken dinner and a focus on the city’s history.
Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner noted that there are still openings for people to sign up for a free chicken dinner during the celebration on Aug. 23 starting at 6 p.m. The city is taking 500 reservations for that, but anyone not interested in the dinner can still show up at Market Park Pavilion for all the other attractions. There is no limit to who can show up.
“We want everybody in the community to be able to attend for a free, no cost educational event for the young and young at heart,” Sumner said. “You’ll hear the history of Athens and you’ll hear words of encouragement from our speakers. There’s something special about breaking bread together and we wanted to have a meal for folks.”
The invocation for the event will be led by Rev. Roxianne Sherles of St. Mark AME Zion Church and there will be speeches by Scott Anderson and Dr. Steve Byrum. Sumner said there will also be videos of interviews conducted with Professor W.E. Nash and Burkett Witt as well as a presentation from the McMinn Historical Society.
Music will also be provided by September Song and the Tennessee Wesleyan Choir.
“We want as many perspectives as we can get,” Sumner said.
Anderson grew up in Athens in the 1950s and 1960s and his father was a two-term mayor, his uncle a county judge, his cousin a two-term councilman and one-term mayor, his aunt worked in the county clerk’s office, his grandfather ran for sheriff and his uncle was on the original Good Government Committee. Anderson has had family in McMinn County dating back as far as the late 1700s.
Byrum was born and raised in Athens, attending City Park Elementary School, McMinn County High School and Tennessee Wesleyan University. His wife and his three brothers were also raised in Athens.
Byrum has written over 40 books in his lifetime, including a volume on McMinn County for the Tennessee History Series (1984) and three editions of “The Battle of Athens.”
“I think a lot of people are familiar with Steve and Scott,” Sumner said. “I look forward to a family event that will be encouraging and uplifting with stories many people in the community will be able to relate to.”
The event is set to happen in rain or shine and Sumner noted a tent will be set up alongside the pavilion in case of showers.
“We really do want everybody who thinks our town is special to be able to come out here and have a nice evening and reflect on the community,” he noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.