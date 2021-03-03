In an effort to assist families with the college enrollment process, Cleveland State Community College has scheduled a variety of Parent Information Sessions during the month of March.
Both in-person and virtual opportunities are available. The first Parent Information Session is scheduled for Tuesday, March 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the George R. Johnson Cultural Heritage Center Auditorium on the main campus.
There are additional sessions scheduled for the Athens Center on Thursday, March 18 at 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, March 25 at 5 p.m. at the Monroe County Center. A virtual session through Zoom is scheduled for Tuesday, March 30 at 5:30 p.m.
To RSVP for the Parent Information Session, visit mycs.cc/parentinfo All topics regarding admissions, enrollment and financial aid will be covered. In addition, representatives from enrollment services will also cover topics such as CSCC’s success coach model, campus activities, Tennessee Promise, institutional scholarships, athletics, degree programs and class offerings. “College decisions can be a stressful time for students,” stated Cate Green, director of Admissions, Recruitment and High School Programs. “Our goal in offering these information sessions is to help parents navigate college enrollment processes and learn more about our programs at Cleveland State. We are thrilled to welcome parents to our campuses, both in-person and virtually.”
Parents and prospective students are able to experience Cleveland State in-person Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through a campus tour appointment. Cleveland State has safety protocols in place including temperature screenings, face masks and social distancing.
During a tour experience, prospective students will meet with a CSCC recruitment representative where they will be given a general overview of campus, as well as discuss programmatic information. They will then go on a tour of the campus and discuss the steps for the enrollment process.
Once the tour has concluded, if students would like to apply to the college, the representative will be able to walk the student through Cleveland State’s application. To schedule an in-person tour, visit mycs.cc/campustour to complete the tour request form, and a staff member will contact you to schedule a tour at your preferred CSCC location. Virtual campus tours are also available for each of the three CSCC locations. To view the virtual tour for the main campus in Cleveland, visit mycs.cc/campustour
For the Athens Center, visit mycs.cc/athenscenter and for the Monroe County Center, visit mycs.cc/monroecenter“This is an exciting time for both parents and students as they transition from high school into higher education,” stated Holly Melton, coordinator of Recruitment and Enrollment Development. “We are happy that we get to play a part of their educational journey.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.