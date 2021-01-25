The City of Athens will employ outside help to develop its vision for the future.
Last Tuesday, the Athens City Council approved the authorization of a contract with Barth Associates to develop a comprehensive strategic plan for the city covering the next five, 10 and 20 years. The Council voted 4-1 in favor of the measure, with Council Member Dick Pelley casting the dissenting vote.
“The city has not had a strategic plan in place for quite some time before my arrival,” explained City Manager C. Seth Sumner at Tuesday’s meeting. “We’ve been working diligently over at least the past three years to put together new data sets and build new teams across the community with our partners and I believe we are now ready to begin putting long-term planning in place. We know how important that is as we look at what happens to communities and businesses who do not have long-term plans in place.”
Sumner noted that Athens’ form of government is similar to the corporate model.
“I can’t think of single corporation that does not have long-term planning in place,” he said. “Here we are a $19 million-plus a year corporation with no long-term plan in place.”
Sumner said he conducted a nationwide review of consulting firms and arrived at Barth Associates.
According to the resolution passed by the Council, Barth Associates “is considered a top notch firm by many ICMA (International City/County Management Association) managers who speak highly of the firm’s approach and quality of work.”
The resolution calls for a contract not to exceed $43,100 plus direct expenses incurred that are related to the development of the strategic plan. The expense will be spread over two city budget years.
Sumner said he negotiated a lower cost on the contract by doing some of the work “in house” and spreading the cost out over a longer period of time.
Council Member Frances Witt-McMahan asked if the strategic plan would incorporate the project to consolidate the city’s four elementary schools, as well as the master plan that was recently developed to assist with improvements in Downtown Athens.
Sumner replied that the strategic plan would be “joining all of those things together.”
The planning process will incorporate community involvement and the priorities developed by the Council at its upcoming Strategic Summit, scheduled for Feb. 26 and 27.
