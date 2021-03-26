The Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with Athens Utilities Board and Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated (a TVA retiree organization), recently awarded Ingleside School $5,000 for a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education project.
The grant award is a part of $800,000 in competitive STEM grants awarded to nearly 200 schools across TVA’s seven-state service territory.
Across the valley, educators submitted projects large and small to further their STEM education initiatives in the classroom.
The competitive grant program provided teachers an opportunity to apply for funding up to $5,000 and preference was given to grant applications that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development and community problem solving as well as pandemic related projects.
Schools who receive grant funding must receive their power from a TVA distributor.
“Despite the new challenges valley teachers faced in 2020, they are still focused on providing the best STEM education possible and have adjusted to new ways of teaching,” said TVA Community Engagement Senior Program Manager Rachel Crickmar. “I am proud of the partnerships we have built with these amazing educators across the Tennessee Valley over the past few years and am pleased to be able to provide some support through this program. Through the grants awarded this year, over 72,000 students will be directly impacted across the valley.”
A full list of the grant recipients can be found at www.tvastem.com
