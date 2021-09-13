The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The area to be affected is Jackson Street, from Green Street to Madison Avenue, and the city parking lot at Market Park. This closure will be on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for the Celebration of Nations Festival.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work
crews.
Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are parking spaces 161, 162 and 163 on Madison Avenue, from White Street to Jackson Street, and parking spaces 109, 110, and 111 on White Street, from Madison Avenue to Bank Street. These closures will last until Thursday, Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for building remodeling.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Good Faith Clinic will be in session on Sept. 14 and 28.
The clinic provides medical care for adults under 65 in McMinn and Meigs counties who do not have health insurance. The clinic meets on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.