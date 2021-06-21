The Athens City Council approved an 8-cent increase in the city’s property tax rate as part of the 2021-22 budget.
Some comments made during the public hearing prior to the final vote on the city budget concerned the tax increase. Among those comments was the potential effect of higher tax bills on low-income residents.
Athens Finance Director Mike Keith provided information regarding potential property tax relief for people over 65 years of age through the State of Tennessee’s Tax Relief Program. This program is designed to provide relief for low-income elderly and disabled homeowners, as well as disabled veteran homeowners or their surviving spouses.
Program applications are received through local tax collecting agencies which, in the case of Athens taxpayers, would be the Athens Finance Department and the McMinn County Trustee’s Office.
“It is based on the income of the property owner and there is an application process that has to be done,” explained Keith. “It’s a little longer the first year, but after that, it’s a much simpler process just to verify income and that sort of thing.”
For homeowners age 65 and up and disabled homeowners, the program is available for household incomes up to $30,700 based on the prior year’s income. The maximum market value on which tax relief is calculated is $29,000.
“If they will come by both our office and the trustee’s office, it’s the same program, same application, and we will be glad to help you, and I know the trustee’s office is glad to help, as well,” said Keith.
For disabled veteran homeowners or their surviving spouses, the maximum market value on which tax relief is calculated is $175,000. The eligible veteran must be rated permanently and totally disabled on or before Dec. 31 of the taxable year.
Determination of eligibility for a homeowner who is a disabled veteran or spouse of a disabled veteran will be made based on information provided by the VA through use of consent forms. These forms are available at the local tax collection agencies.
Tax relief is payment by the state to reimburse homeowners meeting the eligibility requirements for part or all of paid property taxes and is not an exemption. Taxpayers will still receive their tax bills and are responsible for paying those taxes each year. The amount of tax relief varies depending on the property assessment and county or city tax rate.
More details about this program are available at tncot.cc/taxrelief
Another issue raised during the public hearing was the potential effect of rising property values on the amount of taxes collected. Reappraisals are conducted every five years. The next reassessment for Athens properties is scheduled for 2023.
“By law, they are to take the value of all the properties that are on the tax roll as of Jan. 1, 2022, and determine the value as of Jan. 1, 2023, and they have to certify the tax rate,” said Keith. “Just because values go up, there can’t automatically be a huge tax revenue increase. They have to do some adjustments to the tax rate and that will all be based on the numbers at that point in time. I understand values are up significantly right now and depending on how they go between now and then will determine what that adjustment is in taxes, and it’s done on the rate.”
In a reappraisal year, if the local governing body intends to adopt a tax rate that would generate more revenue than the previous year, a public hearing must be advertised and held.
