The Englewood Water Tower restoration committee is striving to meet its goal to repaint the national landmark as part of the restoration project to restore the tower.
According to Beth Sizemore, who is leading the charge in the restoration, the Help Paint The Water Tower Campaign is about to officially begin.
“We are wanting people to help us fill five gallon buckets,” Sizemore said. “We are wanting to have five gallon buckets that represent paint for the tower and each bucket will be worth $2,000 and we need 23 buckets to reach our goal.”
Those who would like to support the effort can make a contribution of any number at the Tellico Junction, the Englewood Textile Museum or send a check or go online to the East Tennessee Foundation.
“We have established sponsorship levels where we will have logos on buckets to represent the sponsors,” she noted. “We will also be running something in the media to tell who the sponsors are and their level of sponsorship.”
Sizemore stated they are currently at the point where they need “everybody” to help with the project.
“Businesses in Athens can help us because we go to their businesses, use their services and this tower is not just an Englewood treasure, it is a McMinn County treasure,” she expressed. “The fact that this tower is a National historic site puts McMinn County on the map and we are the first water tower in Tennessee to be on this list.”
The water tower was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in April of 2020 and the current efforts from the committee are part of the effort to revamp it after that acknowledgement.
The City of Englewood currently does not have money in the budget to paint the tower, according to Sizemore, and the COVID-19 pandemic has caused some plans to change.
“In order to preserve we need to be able to paint it,” she said. “We are not going to be able to do the amount of work that we had originally wanted to do to it primarily due to the pandemic.”
Sizemore stated they originally planned to “restore it to its full glory,” however for the time being their current goal is be able to paint the tower.
“Our goal is a lot less than it was originally because before it was almost $500,000 and now it is around $100,000,” Sizemore noted. “We have to meet this goal before next September, otherwise we will have to give back all of our grant money which we received — $64,000 in the grant. It only has a one year window of opportunity, so I just hope that everybody will decide to help us out and make a donation, no matter how small.”
