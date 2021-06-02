The Etowah City Pool is experiencing some material delays, leading to the construction of the pool going slower than anticipated.
According to Etowah Mayor Burke Garwood, the city commission had a meeting with the construction company recently to clarify the current standing of the pool’s construction.
“We obtained a little bit of an understanding as to what had been causing the slowdowns,” Garwood said. “Hopefully that meeting got us all on the same page.”
The pool was originally slated to open by June 1, but then delays led to a middle of the month expected open date. Now that has shifted back further, but officials are intent on the pool opening soon.
“I think what we are going to be looking at is more towards the end of this month,” Garwood said. “We may have to crack the ice in the water, but we are going to allow people to swim in that pool before the summer is over.”
He noted the problem has been the availability of materials for the construction of the pool.
“It’s the whole economy right now. You can’t go from a dead stop to 100 miles per hour,” Garwood expressed. “One example with the pool is the doors. We can’t get the doors because the people who are manufacturing the doors can’t get their materials to make it. It takes time for these industries to ramp up after the shut downs, so it is causing some waits.”
He believes the pool is around 75% complete at this point.
“Even if the construction was done we would still have to get our people in there and train them,” Garwood noted. “That is everything from the concession stand, lifeguards, even chemicals in the pool, so hopefully it won’t take long to train our people, but all in all I would say we are about 75% complete.”
The city has already hired the employees needed to run and manage the pool.
“It is just a waiting game now,” he stated.
Garwood hopes the citizens of Etowah will be happy with the pool once it is open to the public.
“I know right now people are getting frustrated with the splash pad because that whole area is a construction zone,” Garwood said. “These things will work out eventually and I hope everybody will be happy and think what a nice area it is to have the splash pad and the pool, but we’ll just have to have a little patience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.