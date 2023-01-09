Shown here are Toni Stevenson, member of the Heritage Quilt Guild; Linda Bosket, member of the Heritage Quilt Guild; Angie Bowman, RN, Starr Regional Medical Center; Ally Sissom, RN, Starr Regional Medical Center; and Nicole Morris, the mother of the first baby of 2023 in McMinn County, Jaylen Harrison Hamilton.
Starr Regional Medical Center rang in 2023 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing 9 pounds and 6 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches, Jaylen Harrison Hamilton was born to Nicole Morris of Athens on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 8:57 p.m.
“I am so happy to welcome my baby boy. He is such a bundle of joy, he’s perfect,” Morris said. “The doctors, nurses and staff at Starr Regional Medical Center are wonderful and have taken such great care of us. I am so thankful to them for making this experience special.”
Starr Regional’s Center for Women & Babies provides care close to home for new and expecting parents in the region.
The center offers a complete program of medical, surgical and educational services to accommodate the unique needs of female patients and newborns.
“Our clinical and support staff are committed to creating a safe, welcoming and comfortable environment for moms and babies,” Laura Richesin, RN, director of Women’s Services at Starr Regional Medical Center, said.
“It is one of our great privileges to help our community’s families welcome their newest additions in a positive and memorable way.”
In celebration of being the first baby born in 2023 at Starr Regional, the family was presented with gifts, including a quilt from the Heritage Quilt Guild, hand made by guild member Linda Bosket of Tellico Plains; a gift card from Athens Pediatrics, PLLC; a gift card from Covenant Pediatrics; gift cards from Kidzcare Pediatrics; and a gift basket of infant care items from Starr Regional Medical Center.
Starr Regional’s Center for Women & Babies is located on the Athens campus at 1114 West Madison Avenue.
To learn more or to schedule a tour of our facilities, call (423) 744-3280 or visit StarrRegional.com
