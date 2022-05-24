The McMinn Central High School Class of 2022 was sent off in a celebratory atmosphere Friday night.
The school held its annual graduation ceremony for the seniors in the school gym.
Four graduates gave speeches during the ceremony, including three valedictorians and one salutatorian.
The three valedictorians — Kellan Baker, Krista Bohannon and Emma Grace Tuggle — opened the speeches.
“My experience at Central High School has been the best four years of my life — just don’t ask my parents about the hours of complaining I did about homework and having to wake up early,” Baker expressed. “Despite this complaining, in my last month of high school I finally realized how great it actually is. You wake up, you go see your friends at school, hang out with your friends after school or play sports, go home and eat, then repeat it all the next day. When you think of that, high school students really have the life and I just realized that a month ago.”
She expressed her excitement to see the direction of the lives of her classmates moving forward.
“Even though some of us, including me, still don’t actually know how to get to their next stage in life without turn-by-turn directions from their phone, technically we are adults and the responsibility of our decisions now lands squarely on our shoulders. Even though this seems like an overwhelming concept I rest assured knowing that God always has a plan and purpose. While graduating may seem like we are leaving everyone behind and are starting life on our own, we can remember what Deuteronomy 31:6 says: ‘Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.’ Congratulations to the Class of 2022, I will cherish all of you.”
Following Baker was Bohannon, who inspired the graduating class to do their best and trust in God.
“Class of 2022, we have had to go through many hardships over the past few years. We have dealt with a worldwide pandemic, experienced online learning and have been disappointed by events being cancelled or postponed,” Bohannon said. “Throughout this time the Lord has been guiding us, preparing a way for us and leading us through.”
She stated that even though all of the graduates have their own plans to move forward with, they would all share their time at Central High School.
“Everyone in the world is worth being nice to because God never creates inferior human beings. Each person deserves respect and dignity. As you go forward just know that the impact you make on others is more important than who you are,” Bohannon expressed. “We are made to make a difference in our generation and we are the future. Congratulations Class of 2022.”
Emma Grace Tuggle was the final valedictorian to speak during the ceremony and she stated that now was the time for each of the graduates to find their passion.
“Your future is your choice and it is important to keep that in mind as you move forward ... Go to the school you want to, major in what you want to major in. In the end, setting your own goals for yourself is a big part of being successful and happy,” Tuggle said. “Thank you all and congratulations to the Central High School Class of 2022.”
Following the valedictorian speeches was Alyssa Kirksey, who gave the salutatorian address.
“I’m sure that some of you all were like me and thought that our parents were joking when they said that high school would be the quickest four years of our lives and now that we have made it to the end I unfortunately have to say for all of us that they might have been right,” Kirksey said. “You have to live in the moment. Sometimes it is OK to take a day off of school, procrastinate an essay or not study for a test ... High school is not like the movies, it is so much more. It is full of ups and downs. It allows us to grow and prepares us for a bright future.”
She expressed that she would miss aspects of her high school career.
“Graduation is just the first step in our journey. None of us quite know what our future holds, but I know that we will strive to live up to our full potential,” she expressed. “I hope you all cherish our time at Central High School to the best of our ability because at this point it is not like we can have a redo. I know that I have spent the last four years making memories that will last a lifetime.”
