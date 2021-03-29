While COVID-19 forced a delay of the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce’s Meeting, it will still take place this year.
Tickets are still available for the event set to happen on April 22 at 5:30 p.m. at The Barn at Faith Farms.
According to Chamber President Rob Preston, this year will be the 75th annual meeting.
“It is like a community awards event,” Preston said. “We will do some chamber business, but the main reason for the evening is to give out some really special awards.”
The awards include a variety of areas, including Man of the Year, Mother of the Year, Young Man of the Year, Business-Professional Woman of the Year, Farmer of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Woman of the Year and Young Woman of the Year.
Woman of the Year and Young Woman of the Year are new awards that we have never given before and this will be the first time that we start,” Preston noted.
Tickets for the event can be acquired at the Chamber of Commerce building or by calling the chamber at 745-0334.
“We have some phenomenal food for the event that is going to be catered by Aramark, who is the vendor for Tennessee Wesleyan University,” Preston expressed. “The dinner will contain brisket, grilled chicken, carrots, green beans, rolls, dessert ... It is going to be really good.”
Despite the pandemic, the chamber was able to host the event last year.
“Typically we do this event in either late January or early February, so last year we were able to have the event before the pandemic really kicked off,” he noted. “This year we figured it would be safer to move it to April.”
According to Preston, at the time of the interview, the cost of a ticket is $30 and the chamber had sold 103 tickets out of 200 available.
“We are taking precautions with the pandemic. Usually we sit tables of eight, but this year it will be tables of six,” he noted. “We will try to eliminate some of the things that we usually do to be safer. We also encourage people to wear masks, except while eating.”
Preston believes the event is great for people to honor and celebrate the award winners.
“These are some very special individuals and I want to encourage everyone to make plans to attend,” he expressed. “One of the good things about our event is that it is not a long night event. We will start at 5:30 and typically be done around 8 p.m., so it is not one where you get home at midnight and it it is well worth the $30. There will also be a silent auction before the event starts and that is always fun as well.”
