A man who “doesn’t care who gets the credit” received some credit for his community involvement Thursday night.
Stanley Blair was named the 2021 J. Neal Ensminger Man of the Year during the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce’s 76th annual meeting.
Blair was introduced by former Man of the Year winner Bryan Jackson and Daily Post-Athenian Publisher Jeff Schumacher, the sponsor of the award.
Prior to the announcement being made, all the former Man of the Year winners in attendance at the ceremony at The Barn at Faith Farms stood to be recognized.
“You can see the quality of people who have won this award,” Schumacher said. “Our community wouldn’t be what it is today without these people.”
Jackson introduced Blair by noting that he has a long history of work within the community and has never sought the accolades he received Thursday night.
“Each of these men have left a tremendous legacy for us to follow,” Jackson said. “This nominee doesn’t care who gets the credit, he considers it his duty.”
Jackson added that Blair is a “man of patriotism, man of love, man of charity and man of duty.”
Blair grew up in Loudon and then came to McMinn County originally to attend J.L. Cook School. Blair eventually would graduate from Loudon High School.
He would later join the United States Air Force and then, after his time in the military, he began a career with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).
“It didn’t take him long to settle down in Athens and become really involved in the community,” Jackson noted.
Blair’s community service began with the Athens Optimist Club.
“Through the years, he’s been involved in all the numerous projects for which that club is well known,” Jackson said.
The Childhood Cancer Initiative, Distinguished Young Women and Friendly Fellow Club newspaper sale are some of the service projects he’s been involved with through the Optimist Club.
Blair has also been a volunteer at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum, with which he has been named a board member, as well as the local NAACP, United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties and Grace and Mercy Ministries.
“He has spent thousands of hours preparing and serving meals for clients there,” Jackson said of Blair’s work with Grace and Mercy. “His commitment to that ministry sums up his willingness to make Athens and McMinn County a better place to live.”
When Blair received the Man of the Year barometer, he said he didn’t expect this acknowledgement of his service.
“There are so many deserving men in this community who could have won this award,” he said. “I’m appreciative of this award.”
