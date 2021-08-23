The McMinn County Democratic Party is reorganizing on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 9:30 a.m. at the McMinn Senior Activity Center, located at 205 McMinn Avenue.
Attendees must be a Democrat registered to vote in McMinn County. Doors close 10:30 a.m. when caucusing begins. Masks are required.
Leave a voicemail at 423-381-0308 or email mcminncountydemocrat icparty@gmail.com
The City of Athens is continuing its next session of a Council Night Out — a series of events set in neighborhoods across the city that seeks to bring the community closer together with the opportunity for citizens to interact with their elected council members.
This next session will be held at the McMinn Senior Activity Center, located at 205 McMinn Avenue, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, starting at 6 p.m.
For questions regarding the Council Night Out event, contact the Office of the City Manager at 423-744-2700, option 9.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The area to be affected is College Street, from Jackson Street to Long Street. This closure will be on Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 7 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. The purpose of this closing is for Tennessee Wesleyan University’s Medic Blood Drive.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic signage, workers, and pedestrians. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
Starr Regional Medical Center is offering a free stroke prevention program on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 9:30 a.m. at the McMinn Senior Activity Center. Everyone is invited.
If you have any questions about this program or other center events, contact the center at 423-745-6830.
The Etowah Carnegie Library will have the following program this week:
• Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 4 p.m.: Tweens/Teens Making Ice Cream
The Town of Englewood is currently seeking volunteers to serve on the Englewood Library Board. The appointments are for a three-year term.
Anyone interested in serving should submit their name and contact information at Englewood City Hall. Any resident of McMinn County is eligible to serve. For more information, call 887-7224.
The Good Faith Clinic will meet in August at Christ Community Church in Athens on Aug. 24 and 31.
