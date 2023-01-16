There was good news and bad news coming from a report to the Athens City Council from McMinn County Juvenile Services Director Melissa Hughes.
During last week’s city council study session, Hughes gave her annual report and noted that 706 youths went through juvenile court in 2022, an increase of 28% over 2021.
However, she also pointed out that the number of youths who had a history in juvenile court and went through again in 2022 was down 15% from 2021.
On the other hand, Hughes noted that the number of youths entering court at 12 years old or younger increased by 25% last year.
“We have seen that on the rise the last five years,” she said.
Hughes also reported that 152 of the 706 students live with their biological parents, while 373 live with a single parent and 181 live with neither parent and instead are with aunts, uncles, grandparents or foster parents.
Juveniles who live in the City of Athens accounted for 215 going through the court system, 373 are from McMinn County but outside Athens and 136 are from out of county. She added that 504 of the youths attend McMinn County Schools, 67 are from Athens City Schools, 43 are homeschooled, 32 are from out of county schools, 23 don’t attend school and 18 have graduated.
She said the number one infraction for students was tobacco usage, with 189 charged for that.
“That’s always been number one,” Hughes said. “I’ve been here 14 years and it’s either that or truancy.”
This time, truancy came in second with 108 charges, followed by violation of probation at 95, assault at 61, disorderly conduct at 56, unruly children at 48, marijuana possession at 28, vandalism at 17, assault by domestic at 16 and runaway at seven.
She noted that juveniles being unruly charges are filed by the parent.
“That just basically means they can’t control their child for whatever reason,” she said. “So they turn to juvenile court for help.”
She added that there was $8,015 in restitution repaid by juveniles for destroying, vandalizing or stealing property; $9,490 in fines paid; and $15,872 in court costs assessed.
Added to that were 1,779.5 hours of community service completed, with Hughes noting that community service is done in conjunction with a wide variety of agencies throughout the area.
“Our office supervises most of the community service projects,” she said.
Juvenile services also holds a pair of educational courses for students. One is a law-related education course that is held at the beginning of every school year for students in 5th grade and above.
The other, she noted, is a course on tobacco, which is held for “every youth caught with tobacco.” There is also a community service portion of it. There were 10 classes completed during 2022, including 124 juveniles who completed 133 hours of community service.
She said they also committed 22 juveniles into state custody, which is done when all other options are exhausted.
“That’s pretty average with years past,” she said.
She also pointed out that 2022 saw the highest number of inpatient and outpatient referrals for things like mental health concerns in the past 10 years, with 131 total referrals.
After her presentation, Council Member Dick Pelley asked Hughes what the biggest contributing factor is to students getting involved in the juvenile court system. In response, she held up her cellphone.
“I would say number one is this right here,” she said. “Technology, social media. Parents feel it’s appropriate to give their 8 and 9 year olds a cellphone and access to the entire world, which is each parent’s right to do so, but this brings nothing but problems in many forms.”
