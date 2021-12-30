McMinn and Meigs counties experienced little change in their unemployment rates for the month of November.
According to the State of Tennessee, the unemployment rate for the month of November for McMinn County was 3.3%, which is a 0.1% decrease from the previous month’s rate of 3.4%.
Meigs County retained its rating from the previous month and had a rate of 3.6% for the month of November.
State Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd noted that the decrease, while small, is likely a reflection of the season.
“Typically in November we see the rate go down due to seasonal help,” he noted. “Looking back at November, there really isn’t a strong seasonal affect in recent years. Looking at 2018, for example, not much has changed.”
He noted the numbers have reflected pre-pandemic trends as of recent months.
“The labor force has also gone up, which is a good thing since it shows there are more people interested in finding work,” he noted. “In this case it kind of had a cancelling effect, so the rate didn’t change much. If the labor force had remained the same then you would have seen more of a decline, but this is a better result because it shows there are more people wanting to work.”
Looking ahead, Todd believes there probably won’t be much movement in the rate for the month of December.
“In January the trend seems to be for the rate to rise, but we will see how that goes in a couple of months,” he said.
The unemployment rate for the State of Tennessee for the month of November was 3.1%, which is a 0.2% decrease from the state’s previous rate of 3.3%.
The national rate also fell, declining from 4.3% in October to 3.9% in November.
Across the state, the rate fell in 85 counties, climbed in five and held steady in five more. That leaves the rate at less than 5% in 94 counties and between 5% and 10% in one — Perry County.
The five counties that rose in unemployment rate were Scott County (0.6%), Maury County (0.2%), Marshall County (0.1%), Lewis County (0.3%) and Cocke County (0.5%). The five that held steady were Pickett, Moore, Meigs, Lawrence and Cumberland counties.
Around the area, Bradly County dropped 0.3% to a rate of 2.9%, Hamilton County fell 0.2% to a rate of 3%, Loudon County decreased by 0.1% for a rate of 2.7%, Monroe County declined 0.1% to a rate of 2.9%, Polk County dropped 0.4% to a rate of 2.8%, Rhea County fell 0.3% to a rate of 3.8% and Roane County dropped 0.2% for a rate of 3.1%.
