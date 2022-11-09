Steve Sherlin (left, in the cowboy hat) and Larry Eaton (right, in the UT hat) look at Athens City Council election results with onlookers Tuesday night. Sherlin and Eaton were both elected to the council along with incumbent Dick Pelley retaining his seat.
Steve Sherlin (left, in the cowboy hat) and Larry Eaton (right, in the UT hat) look at Athens City Council election results with onlookers Tuesday night. Sherlin and Eaton were both elected to the council along with incumbent Dick Pelley retaining his seat.
Dewey Morgan | The Daily Post-Athenian
Poll workers and McMinn County trusties spent much of Tuesday night carrying election paraphernalia into the McMinn County Courthouse after the election.
The Athens City Council will soon have a new look after Tuesday’s election.
With three seats open and nine people running, voters chose two new council members and selected one returning member.
Council Member Dick Pelley received the second most votes, with 1,125, to ensure his retention on the council and he will be joined by newcomers Larry Eaton and Steve Sherlin.
Eaton was the top vote-getter with 1,407, while Sherlin finished third with 1,087. Kay Simmons finished fourth, as her 947 votes kept her just outside the three seats.
Incumbents Bo Perkinson (799 votes) and Mark Lockmiller (786 votes) fell short of re-election.
More early votes were cast in the race than those on election day and all three winning candidates received more early votes than election day ballots.
Among all candidates, the lone exception to that was John Duggan, who earned 397 early votes and 408 on election day.
Eaton’s strength came from Precinct 12, North City School, where he garnered 465 votes. He also earned 448 from Precinct 1, Keith Memorial United Methodist Church (formerly City Park School).
He was the leader in four precincts — Tennessee College of Applied Technology, North City, McMinn County Courthouse and Keith Memorial UMC.
Despite their losses, Perkinson gained the most votes in the Ingleside School precinct (124) and Simmons earned the most in the Niota School precinct (19).
Perkinson had served on the city council for roughly 20 years and Lockmiller had held a seat on the council since 2018.
As of Tuesday night, there was some question about when the new members would take their seats. The city council is set for its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, but the McMinn County Election Commission didn’t plan to meet until Thursday, Nov. 17 to certify the results.
If the results aren’t certified in time, the new members would be sworn in and take their seats during the December meeting. If the election commission is able to meet to certify prior to Tuesday’s meeting, it will be reported in an upcoming edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.