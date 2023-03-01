The Athens Arts Center renovations are nearing completion, with the outside of the building showing new life.
According to David Brown, who has been overseeing the center’s renovation, they recently finished replacing the awning that was outside of the building with a canopy.
“The project is moving along very nicely,” Brown said. “I don’t currently have a finished date in mind but each day we are moving forward and hopefully these renovations won’t go too far into summer.”
This week, they hope to install the heating and air units.
“We just finished painting the front and sides, put up the canopy and we are finishing up some electrical work inside,” he noted. “All of the interior walls have been constructed and the next phase will be drywall. It’s moving along very well.”
Brown stated that he has faith that the supporters of the arts center will help keep everything on track.
“I’m anxious to start having children and adults in the arts center rehearsing and taking classes,” Brown said. “I want to see them use the expanded arts center.”
The arts center expansion is expected to provide a multitude of new rooms for the center.
The expansion began after the AACA acquired three buildings that were next to the existing facility.
The first phase of the renovations was to renovate the outside of the buildings before moving inside.
According to a previous article in The Daily Post-Athenian, the estimated cost of the project at the time was $1.6 million, however it appeared that the completion of the project may require more.
“The project certainly cost more than we had originally thought,” Brown expressed. “Things have gone up. The price of building materials have certainly gone up, so we need to make sure that we have those pledges coming in.”
While the arts center isn’t actively fundraising at the moment, donations would help them continue their projects. Those who are interested in supporting the arts center can call them at 423-745-8781 or visit the website at athensartcouncil.org
“I’m looking forward to this being completed and being enjoyed by the community,” Brown expressed. “We really appreciate the support of all of those who contributed to the capital campaign.”
