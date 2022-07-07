Public Meetings Jul 7, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ATHENSThe Historic Preservation Commission will meet on Thursday, July 7, at 3:30 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.The City Council will hold a study session on Monday, July 11, at 5:45 p.m. at the Athens Municipal Building.ENGLEWOODThe City Commission will meet on Monday, July 11, at 6 p.m. at the Englewood Community Center.NIOTAThe City Commission will hold a public hearing on three zoning ordinances at the beginning of its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, July 11, at 6 p.m. at the Memorial Building.A called Planning Commission meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 12, at 5 p.m. at the Memorial Building. The agenda will include residential zoning ordinances. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ordinance Zoning Institutes Politics Law Building Industry City Commission Planning Commission Memorial Building Athens Municipal Building City Council Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Athens to celebrate independence, bicentennial July 4 with fireworks Prices hike for ACS athletic fields reconfiguration at new schools Police reports for Saturday, July 2, 2022 Police reports for Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Police reports for Thursday, June 30, 2022 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.