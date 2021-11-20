The Merchants & Friends of Etowah will present and host Christmas with the Cordells Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m.
This show will feature Matt Cordell and members of his family performing a variety of holiday songs, as well as Christmas with the King.
“The Merchants & Friends of Etowah have brought Matt Cordell to Etowah’s Historic Gem Theater several times a year for 17 years; this is the first time we have been able to coordinate dates for this awesome Christmas show and we could not be more excited,” Merchants Event Coordinator Maxine Jones said. “The fans have long waited for this show.”
Cordell has what organizers called “an amazing show” planned for Dec. 4. Performing a Christmas show is his all-time favorite. It reflects the love for family and the reason for the season and he loves to gather with his family to celebrate Christmas and perform for the fans, he noted.
Cordell’s wife, Tasha, his mom and dad, Ken and Priscilla Cordell, will be with him for the show, along with his daughter, Madison, and her husband, Scott Wilk.
Tickets for this show are $20 each for reserve seats (less than 50 left) and $15 each for general seats. The reserve tickets may be purchased in person at Etowah Community Center or online at etowahtn.org
General tickets are available at Polished Home and Interiors by Design in Etowah. Interested parties may purchase general tickets at Christmas on the Hill and Junktiques in Athens and Relics Antiques & Vintage Decor in Cleveland, as well.
“We invite your business to purchase tickets for your employees as a pre-Christmas gift; we know they would enjoy this amazing Christmas show,” Jones said.
General tickets can be delivered to a person’s place of business by Wednesday, Dec. 1. Individually purchased reserve tickets can not be picked up until the day of show.
General must be paid in advance or company check or cash when delivered. Call Jones at 423-618-0375, give her your number of tickets and she will see that you have them delivered or you may arrange pickup.
The general tickets are in each of the above outlets and that is an option as well. General seats are first come basis. Reserve are assigned seating.
The Gem Theater box office will open at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, for ticket purchase and pickup. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Much of the Merchants & Friends proceeds from this show will be donated to the Etowah Rescue Christmas Project. This project helps give Christmas to children and families in need during Christmas.
Purchasing tickets allows people to help make a difference in someone’s Christmas in Etowah.
Anyone interested in becoming a member of Merchants & Friends of Etowah can contact Chanel Groomes at 423-284-9947 or Jones at 423-618-0375.
“The Merchants & Friends of Etowah appreciate you supporting our events; this is one of the ways we give back and help the merchants and businesses in Etowah to be able to stay open in a small town,” Jones said.
