Making it through one of the more unique senior years, the Meigs County High School Class of 2021 completed their graduation ceremony Saturday morning.
The Tigers’ Class of 2021 faced the loss of part of a junior year and an abnormal senior year, but the 116 members of the class walked across the stage on the football field to receive their diplomas nonetheless.
“I’m forever grateful that, despite the circumstances, this class was still embraced and thought of by the entire community,” Salutatorian Anna Crowder said during her address to the Class of 2021. “Everyone tried their best to try to prepare the school for the upcoming year, try to hold sporting events and make the best out of this significant situation. This has made us as a whole feel exceptionally blessed and grateful to be in this town and in this community. I think that I speak for everyone when I say thank you.”
While the final year and a half was out of the ordinary for the outgoing Meigs seniors, Crowder noted that they were still able to achieve great things during their high school careers — citing sports in particular, where achievements include the football team reaching two state title games, the girls basketball team making the state tournament for the first time since 2014, the volleyball team making it to its first ever state tournament in its third year in existence and softball winning a state title.
“We have been through so much and had the furthest from an ordinary high school experience,” Crowder noted. “The coronavirus corrupted our experience, but we still made the most of the situation. From wearing masks every day and only being able to see half of our classmates and not being able to be with our friends has been exceptionally hard for all of us. This class treasured every single moment and held this last year together very close to our hearts.”
Valedictorian Bryce McKenzie also addressed his fellow graduates, noting the importance of the teachers and community in Meigs County to help the Class of 2021 reach this point.
“Like many of my peers, I have big dreams that were made possible by these teachers,” he said. “This is a day of monumental importance for several reasons. It marks the end of an era for the Class of 2021 and a new beginning. Though our time in high school has come to a close, the knowledge and experience we have gained here will only help us in the future.”
McKenzie added that while COVID-19 was not a good situation, it will help shape the members of this class as they move forward.
“It was an experience that has affected us and a memory that we will never, ever forget,” he said. “We’re made up of our experiences and memories. All the things that we’ve been through to this point make us who we are. We will continue to experience things and make memories that mold us here and there into who we are truly meant to be.”
Understanding the uniqueness of experiences in life is vital, McKenzie added.
“The most important thing that we have all learned is that even though we are all here to represent Meigs County High School and its graduating class, we are all individuals,” he said. “We are all different and unique in our own way. We have learned that we have to be ourselves and follow our path. We have been put here on earth by our Creator and we all have a purpose.”
Prior to the student addresses, Meigs Principal John Grissom encouraged the students as they move forward in life.
“You have worked hard all your lives to get to this point and you deserve this,” he said. “It’s time to take control of your life.”
Grissom noted that there will be difficult times in life, but how people react when given lemons is the key.
“You can let it make your life sour or you can turn them into lemonade and make your life sweet,” he said.
Director of Schools Clint Baker added that graduation is always one of the highlights of his job and he is particularly proud of how this class adapted to the coronavirus pandemic.
“You’ve shown a tremendous ability to be flexible and roll with the changes,” he said. “Adversity can make you stronger and you have dealt with a lot of adversity. We thank you for your hard work and the determination you’ve shown and for you letting us watch you grow and succeed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.