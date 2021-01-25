Students and alumni of the several institutions, as well as the general public, are invited to attend the virtual Interstate Career Fair, set for Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m in a virtual format.
National and regional employers and graduate schools — including Ballad Health, LabConnect and Covenant Health — will be represented at the fair.
“We are very excited about bringing the Interstate Career Fair back to life in a virtual format after a four year hiatus,” said Amanda Gardner, assistant director of internship programs at Emory & Henry College. “The over 35,000 students, not to mention alumni, from our 15 colleges and universities are ready to meet and interact with regional and national employers and graduate schools.”
Included in the 15 institutions participating is Tennessee Wesleyan University.
The following colleges and universities are hosting the fair:
• Bluefield State College
• Concord University
• East Tennessee State University
• Emory & Henry College
• King University
• Lincoln Memorial University
• Milligan University
• Mountain Empire Community College
• Northeast State Community College
• Southwest Virginia Community College
• Tennessee Wesleyan University
• Tusculum University
• University of Virginia’s College at Wise
• Virginia Highlands Community College
• Wytheville Community College
“Our purpose is simple,” Gardner said. “We want to provide an effective career fair for: employers who need talented employees; graduate schools who want successful students; and students, alumni and community job candidates who are eager for their next career opportunity.”
Employers are still able to register to be part of this regional career fair. Registration is free for job seekers.
To register, visit www.careereco.com/Events/Interstate
