An opportunity has arisen for local residents to learn more about the Boy Scouts.
McMinn County Boy Scout Troop 624 is hosting an open house upcoming and boys from 6th grade and up can join Troop 624 at their weekly meeting.
Scouting is a year-round program for youth 11-17 years old. The BSA was established in 1910.
Troop 624 meets on Monday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at East Niota Baptist Church. They begin each meeting with the flag ceremony and announcements and then patrol time where they work on merit badges. Before the meeting is over, they get back together for the flag retirement ceremony and parting remarks.
“We also have our Courts of Honor together, which is a gathering for the scouts and their families where the troop members are recognized for what's been accomplished and achieved and receive their badges they have earned,” said Larry Boyd, Troop 624 troopmaster.
The boys of Troop 624 have been working on several merit badges together, including hiking, art and citizenship in the community. The older boys who have a higher rank help the younger boys to earn their badges as well.
All scouts earn the same merit badges and achieve the same advancements that boys have earned for nearly 110 years.
Troop 624 has several boys about to earn their Life Scout and who are working towards the Eagle Scout rank, the highest rank attainable in the program, which requires the scout to earn 21 merit badges, serve in a leadership position in their troop and plan, develop and give leadership to others in a service project to benefit the community.
Each year, only about 6% of eligible scouts become Eagle Scouts.
Troop 624 also participates in several trips and outings to help them earn their badges. Over the last year they have visited Fort Loudoun State Historic Park, hiked the 5-½ miles to Rainbow Falls and gone camping at Camp Buck Toms, which is the Great Smoky Mountain Council’s summer camp, as well as visiting Result Fitness in Athens as part of earning their physical fitness badge.
The boys also practiced their civic service by sending Valentine’s to the assisted living communities in Athens and helping to clean the tombstones and help document the families buried in a local historic cemetery as well as clean out the garbage and brush out.
The troop also brings in special guest speakers to help with their merit badges. Athens Mayor Bo Perkinson, an Eagle Scout, visited recently to talk about citizenship in the community. He even brought some of his memorabilia from his time as a scout to share with the guys.
Troop 624 also has three members who were nominated to join the Order of the Arrow (OA), which is the Boy Scouts’ national camping honor society. It recognizes scouts who best exemplify the scout oath and law in their daily lives.
Boyd said his troop is always looking for new scouts.
For more information on how to join Boy Scout Troop 624 or visit during one of their troop meetings, contact Boyd at 423-506-3211.
