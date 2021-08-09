McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy believes the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) Crime In Tennessee report shows the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on McMinn County.
The TBI collects crime data from each department across the state for its annual Crime in Tennessee report. TBI officials stress each year that those numbers should only be used to track a department’s progress each year, not to compare one department to another.
Guy stated the TBI’s stats reflect another way COVID has affected society.
“Overall, reported crimes in nearly every category were down and the total number of reported crimes was the lowest it has been in over 20 years,” Guy said. “This is one positive effect of the way COVID affected us. This follows a trend of 50% fewer crimes reported to the sheriff’s office over the past decade, which reflects both our efforts in patrols and investigations as well as the quality and cooperation of our citizens.”
The total number of reported offenses for 2020 in McMinn County was 1,022 with 485 arrests and an offense clearance rate of 47.36%.
“I am pleased with our efforts as well as the annual report,” Guy expressed. “However, the TBI report is only a sample of the calls we respond to and report on.”
He noted topics such as animal calls, death scenes and drug overdoses are not part of the TBI report.
“Those are calls we answer to but they do not get reported to the TBI,” he stated. “Arrests are shown on the report but not conviction rates, which is actually more important than those arrests.”
The McMinn County Sheriff’s Department monitors the rate of convictions as reported by the courts.
“That truly shows the excellent work our deputies are doing in responding to a crime, writing a concise report, performing a thorough investigation and obtaining a conviction in court,” Guy expressed. “Almost no sheriff’s department cases are dismissed and when criminals know they are going to get caught and are going to jail, they are going to be less likely to commit crimes, which is shown in our trend of less crimes being reported.”
According to the TBI report, there were 152 total reported incidents of domestic violence in 2020 for the MCSD with 112 of them cleared.
In 2019 a total of 156 domestic violence crimes were reported with 114 of them cleared.
The majority of reported incidents in the domestic violence category in 2020 were simple assaults, which had 88 reported incidents with 63 cleared.
The number of aggravated assaults was 31 with 27 of the incidents reported cleared.
In 2019, the number of reported simple assaults was 104 with 75 cleared and the number of aggravated assaults was 26 with 21 cleared.
In non-domestic violence crimes against people, simple assault and aggravated assault continued to be the most reported offenses from the MCSD in 2020.
The number of reported simple assaults in 2020 was 114 incidents with 76 cleared.
The number of aggravated assaults in 2020 was 74 incidents with 57 cleared.
In 2019, the number of reported simple assaults was 167 with 99 incidents cleared.
The number of aggravated assaults in 2019 was 79 reported incidents with 56 cleared.
In the crimes against property category, the three most reported offenses were burglary, destruction/damage/vandalism, and theft — all other larceny.
A total of 115 burglaries were reported in 2020 with 33 being cleared.
In 2019, 183 burglaries were reported with 36 being cleared.
For destruction/damage/vandalism, 103 offenses were reported with 27 being cleared.
The previous year saw a total of 116 offenses reported with 34 being cleared.
The MCSD reported 118 offenses for theft — all other larceny with 25 being cleared.
In 2019, 135 offenses were reported in that category with 19 cleared.
The crimes against society category had two primary violations: drug/narcotics and drug/narcotics equipment.
For drugs/narcotics in 2020, MCSD reported 96 offenses with 91 being cleared.
In 2019, the department reported a total of 70 offenses with 65 being cleared.
Drug/nacotics equipment violations had a total of 67 in 2020 with 63 being cleared.
In 2019, a total of 50 drug/narcotic equipment violations were reported with 48 being cleared.
