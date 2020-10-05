Athens voters will have a chance to learn more about their City Council candidates the night before early voting begins for the Nov. 3 election.
The Daily Post-Athenian is hosting a candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens.
The three candidates for two open Council seats — Jordan Curtis, Eric Morrow and Frances Witt-McMahan — have confirmed they will participate in the forum.
“The Daily Post-Athenian is focused on providing citizens with the most and best information on as many local issues as possible,” said DPA Editor Dewey Morgan, who, along with DPA Staff Writer Andy Brusseau, will co-moderate the forum. “As part of that focus, we are happy to be able to host a forum that will enable residents to learn more about the candidates for the Athens City Council.”
The forum will be comprised of 10 questions decided upon by Morgan, Brusseau and DPA Publisher Jeff Schumacher. The questions will cover a variety of issues facing the city and will also include opportunities for voters to learn more about the candidates prior to casting their ballots.
The forum will last no longer than 90 minutes and will also give the candidates the chance to make a closing statement. The event will be live streamed on The DPA’s Facebook page. Anyone who wishes to attend in person is asked to bring a chair and observe the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines of social distancing and wearing a mask.
This year’s City Council election is guaranteed to decide two new Council members since no incumbent is on the ballot. Mayor Chuck Burris has opted not to run for another term. Former Council Member John Coker resigned from the Council earlier this year and his appointed replacement, Lisa Dotson, is not running for a permanent seat.
“The local governing body is the most important part of the structure of government and their decisions will have considerable impact on the lives of citizens,” said Morgan. “Being informed about who wants to sit on that governing body is critical to responsible citizenship and we at The DPA feel strongly about our role in ensuring that information reaches as many people as possible.”
