One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle wreck late last week.
On Thursday, March 23, at around 8:15 a.m., a Chevrolet Malibu was headed eastbound on Highway 39 while a Toyota 4-Runner was on its way westward on the same road.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Malibu topped over the crest of a hill while traveling eastbound in the wrong lane. That caused the Toyota to swerve left, but reportedly the Malibu veered right and the two vehicles collided head-on.
Upon impact, the Malibu was sent off the south side of the road while the Toyota overturned and ended up off the road to the south as well.
As a result of the accident, the driver of the Malibu, identified as 25-year-old Lucas Kerr, was pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota was injured.
According to officials on the scene, Kerr was pinned in the vehicle as it caught on fire. Sean Jaquish with Athens Utilities Board put out the fire with fire extinguishers. The driver was then extricated by fire personnel.
Both drivers were transported to Starr Regional Medical Center’s Athens campus by AMR. It was reportedly in the emergency room that Kerr passed away.
Englewood Rural Fire, Etowah Rural Fire, AUB Power Division, Englewood Police Department, Athens Police Department, McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol all responded, with THP Trooper Lorenzo Caldwell investigating the accident.
