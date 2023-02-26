The following local students at Lee University earned Dean's List honors during the Fall 2022 semester:
Alyssa Bohannon of Etowah, Gracie Hixson of Riceville, Holly Shimmel of Georgetown, Isaac Camp of Georgetown, Jaclyn Taylor of Etowah, James Wright of Sweetwater, Katherine Derrick of Athens, Kendall Kessler of Georgetown, Lauren Lacar of Georgetown, Meredith Brown of Georgetown, Melinda Faught of Etowah, Madeline Hammonds of Birchwood, Madison Hensley of Etowah, Megan Meyer of Birchwood, Olivia Wright of Georgetown, Robert Burkey of Athens, Rodney Gross of Sweetwater, Ryan King of Riceville, Sydney Aderhold of Etowah and Zachary Deem of Riceville.
Dean's List recognition is earned by full-time students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.
•
The following local students made the fall 2022 dean's list at Middle Tennessee State University:
Ollie Akens of Sweetwater, majoring in Exercise Science; Caleb Amburgey of Athens, majoring in English; Robert Ashburn of Athens, majoring in Aerospace; Austin Blackmon of Ten Mile, majoring in Video & Film Production; Isabela Contreras of Athens, majoring in Art; Annabelle Cranfill of Athens, majoring in Journalism; Tabitha Gill of Athens, majoring in Horse Science; Briana Goins of Decatur, majoring in Marketing; Natalie McCutcheon of Athens, majoring in Dance; Braley Moorehead of Georgetown, majoring in Animal Science; Matthew Nowak of Etowah, majoring in Video & Film Production; Ray Stone of Sweetwater, majoring in Aerospace; Briley Welch of Birchwood, majoring in English; and Abigail Woodall of Sweetwater, majoring in Integrated Studies.
To qualify for this distinction, an undergraduate student must maintain a current semester grade point average of 3.5 or above and earn at least 12 semester hours.
•
Nathaniel Curtis from Athens was named to DePauw University's Fall 2022 Dean's List.
The Dean's List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
•
Miranda Moon of Decatur was named to Stephen F. Austin State University's Dean's List for fall 2022.
To qualify for the Dean's List, the student must have earned a semester GPA over 3.5 in 12 or more semester hours while a full-time, degree-seeking undergraduate student.
•
The following local students were named to the Dean's List at Roane State Community College for the Fall 2022 semester:
Preston Abdulla of Englewood, Michael Blatz of Ten Mile, Aiden Freeman of Etowah, Michael Henry of Sweetwater, Emily Hickman of Sweetwater, Sara Hickman of Sweetwater, Abigail Hill of Sweetwater, Ethan Keller of Sweetwater, Joshua Perry of Sweetwater, Marion Rookard of Athens, Savanna Sitzler of Athens, and Summer Trew of Riceville.
The Dean's List recognizes full-time students (those completing 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses) who attain a quality point average of 3.50-3.99.
The Dean's List is compiled at the end of each academic semester by the Registrar's Office and is noted on the student's academic transcript.
•
The following local students were named to the President's List at Roane State Community College for the Fall 2022 semester:
Michael Blatz of Ten Mile, Aiden Freeman of Etowah, Emily Hickman of Sweetwater, Sara Hickman of Sweetwater, Ethan Keller of Sweetwater, Marion Rookard of Athens, and Savanna Sitzler of Athens.
To be eligible, a student must attain a 4.0 grade-point average while attempting 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses.
The President's List is compiled at the end of each academic semester by the Registrar's Office and is noted on the student's academic transcript.
•
Megan Salazar of Georgetown was named to the Samford University Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The Dean's List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
•
Alex Key of Athens graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Music and in Education Secondary from Freed-Hardeman University in December.
•
David Key of Athens was named to the President's List at Freed-Hardeman University for the Fall 2022 semester.
Key is earning Bachelor of Arts in Music.
To be on the President's List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average.
•
Lucas Scheutzow of Athens, a sophomore in the School of Business, was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester at Mercer University.
Inclusion on this list requires a student to meet rigorous GPA standards specific to the college or school within the university.
•
Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) announced the following local students were placed on the Dean's List for the fall semester of 2022: Kiley Spradlin of Sweetwater, and Jasmine Vestal of Englewood.
To be placed on the Dean's List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the semester.
•
Precious Brown of Etowah was named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Berea College.
A student is named to the Dean's List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
•
Zoe Harbison of Etowah was named to the Dean's List at Belmont University for the Fall 2022 semester.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
•
Katie Elizabeth Grant of Athens and Shannon Willis of Riceville were among students who received degrees from the University of Tennessee at Martin during fall commencement.
•
Emily Allen of Athens and Tiffaney Irving of Decatur were named to the Southern New Hampshire University Fall 2022 President's List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List.
•
Karl Trowbridge of Ten Mile was named to the Southeast Missouri State University Dean's List and President's List during the fall 2022 semester.
Students named to the Dean's List earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades.
Students named to the President's List earned at least a 4.0 grade point average and completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit in a semester.
•
Gabbi Dunkle, an Athens student majoring in Middle Child Education, was named to the fall 2022 Dean's List at Cedarville University.
Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.
•
Sarah Olsen, an Athens student majoring in Accounting, was named to the fall 2022 Dean's Honor List at Cedarville University.
Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.
•
Benjamin Smith of Decatur was named to the President's Honor Roll at the University of North Georgia during the fall 2022 semester.
Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President's Honor Roll.
•
Brandon Greenhaw of Birchwood made the fall 2022 Dean's List at the University of North Georgia for achieving at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than a B.
•
Katie E. Grant of Athens earned High Honors on the Fall 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Tennessee at Martin.
To be eligible for the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit and achieve a 3.2 grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students make the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with high honors by earning a 3.5 through 3.79 GPA.
•
The following students were named to the Dean's List at Maryville College for the fall 2022 semester:
Grace McDonald of Athens, Emily Miller of Niota, and Annie Melhorn of Ten Mile.
Consideration for the Dean's List is open to full-time students who have a grade point average of at least 3.6 in all work undertaken, no grade below a C and no incompletes for the semester.
•
The following Carson-Newman University students made Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester:
From Athens - Emileigh Benton, Sydnee Duncan, Jaye Harris, William Harris and Stephen Plemons; from Decatur - Abigail Belcher; from Englewood - Jordan Ring; and from Etowah - Emery Peterson.
The university awards Dean's List honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.
•
Zion Rome of Birchwood was named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Berry College.
The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
•
William Sisson, an eighth grader from Riceville, was named to the B Honor Roll at The Webb School for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year.
•
The following local students were inducted into the Order of the Gown at the University of the South during a ceremony held last fall:
Cecilia Lee Blackledge of Athens, daughter of Elizabeth and Brett S. Blackledge, and Rachel Bernice Williams of Calhoun, daughter of Kimberly and Lloyd W. Williams.
The Order of the Gown is an academic honor society and a student government body among U.S. colleges and universities.
•
Benjamin Smith of Decatur was one of 165 cadets who began their time as University of North Georgia cadets with Freshman Recruit Orientation Group (FROG) Week last fall.
FROG Week, which is held before the beginning of the fall and spring semesters, marks the transition from civilians to cadets for incoming freshmen.
Cadet leaders plan and execute all corps events, including FROG Week, with the oversight of the commandant staff. UNG is one of six senior military colleges in the nation and commissions more than 100 officers into the Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve each year.
•
Jamie Walden of Etowah and Maci Foley of Athens graduated from Austin Peay State University in the summer 2022 commencement.
•
Southern New Hampshire University announced the following students were named to the Summer 2022 President's List:
Clarissa Parent of Decatur, Carly Bachor of Niota and Patricia Womac of Ten Mile.
Full-time undergraduate students who earned a minimum grade point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List.
•
Thomas Stone of Etowah, who completed his Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader, and Rhonda Roderick of Etowah, who completed her Bachelor of Applied Science in Accounting and Business Administration, were among the summer 2022 graduates at the University of the Cumberlands.
•
Katie E. Grant of Athens earned High Honors at the University of Tennessee at Martin as part of the Summer 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Roll.
To be eligible for the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit and achieve a 3.2 grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students make the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with high honors for earning a 3.5 through 3.79 GPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.