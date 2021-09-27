Two members of Athens city government have taken a spot on a state advisory board.
C. Seth Sumner, Athens city manager, was elected to the board of directors of the Tennessee Municipal League (TML) during the league’s annual conference recently held in Chattanooga. Frances Witt McMahan, Athens city councilwoman, was also elected to serve as the secretary of TML District 3.
Sumner was nominated by the membership and recommended by a five-member nominating committee composed of municipal officials statewide. He was then elected for a one-year term by a majority vote during the league’s annual business meeting held in conjunction with the annual conference.
Founded in 1940 and based in Nashville, TML is a non-profit organization founded by cities and towns for mutual assistance and improvement. Representing 99% of Tennessee’s municipal citizens, the organization advocates for needed legislative action by the Tennessee General Assembly, represents municipal interests before state departments and agencies, and — working through the National League of Cities in Washington — seeks to influence federal legislation and policies affecting municipal governments.
As a member of the TML board of directors, Sumner will propose and help determine legislation municipalities need passed into law and will establish policy priorities for the league.
Other board elections include three vice presidents: TML 1st Vice President Bobby King, Henderson mayor; 2nd Vice President Ron Williams, Farragut mayor; and 3rd Vice President Paige Brown, Gallatin mayor. TML vice presidents are traditionally in line to serve as president to ensure an order of succession.
Ken Moore, Franklin mayor, was elected president.
