McMinn County is currently undergoing its every-five-years property revaluation.
Revaluation is the process of assessing property values using the current market value to replace outdated public records containing information about property and individual pieces of land.
“Whatever the total assessments were last year would bring in (x amount) of money, so with the revaluation, if the numbers rose 35%-40% then you would take the amount of assessment and have it bring in the same amount of money as the lower assessments made in the previous year. The new assessment after the adjustments from growth would bring in the same amount of money,” said McMinn County Assessor of Property Keith Price. “The first thing people think is that if the value goes up then you will pay that much more in taxes, but that is not correct. There is a certain thing called the Certified Property Tax Rate that protects the property owners.”
According to Price, the Certified Property Tax Rate states that jurisdictions cannot make more money by raising property values.
“So whatever your new assessments are, minus the growth, then you have to make the same exact amount of money that you did before,” Price noted. “If we made $20 million in 2022, as an example, then 2023 would have to make the exact same amount of money and in order to do that you take the total assessments and divide it by 100, because everything is based on every $100 per assessment. Then multiply it by the tax rate, which in the county is $1.5469 per every $100 of assessment, so if your assessments are higher, to make the same amount of money as the previous year your certified tax rate will be lowered.”
The valuations are based on the sales within jurisdictions over the past couple of years.
“Different areas could go in at different rates depending on sales,” Price said. “It also doesn’t go based on square footage — other factors such as the siding of the house, age of the house and more go into this — but the big thing to remember is that the certified tax rate protects property owners from jurisdictions increasing their values just to make extra money. Law does not allow that.”
According to Price, due to the certified tax rate, the overall income will be the same with the exception of the growth.
“You have to add in the growth, so when you add that in, your assessment might possibly go from $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion so you may have $1 billion to $2 billion of assessment that brings in new money,” he said. “The new growth does not get counted in the certified tax rate. It is taken out before the certified tax rate is configured and it is all done by the State Board of Equalization.”
Price offered words of encouragement to the citizens of the county in regard to the process.
“The big thing to take from this is to not assume that if your value goes up that you will be paying more because it all depends on where you are at on the overall percentage of increase,” Price expressed. “I go back to 2018, we basically went up 7% overall. So if your property, even though it went up in value to 6%, you would pay less than you did the year before, but if you went up to 7% then you paid the exact same amount that you did before even though your value went up. If your value falls below the average of overall county assessments then you will pay less. If it falls the same then you will pay the same, and if it falls more then you will pay more.”
Price noted that they always have a procedure that takes place when the new values release in the spring.
“We will send out to each property owner an assessment of change notice and each person will see the value of their assessment and can contact the office for more clarity,” Price said. “If we find there were errors or that we have inaccurate information, such as marking someone down for 10 acres instead of five acres, then we will be able to correct it. If any property owners are still not satisfied after the corrections then they can go to the County Board of Equalization that meets on June 1 every year for two weeks and they will be able to present their case.”
Based on tradition, the county commission is likely go with the certified tax rate this year, he noted.
“They are not obligated to do that but they probably will,” he stated. “If they take anything other than the certified tax rate then it will require public hearings.”
