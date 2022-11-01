NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Health is encouraging all Tennesseans over the age of six months to receive this year’s flu vaccine.
Vaccinations for flu will be free on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at all local health departments in the state for Fight Flu ’22.
“Getting a flu shot is the most important thing we can all do to help prevent the flu and keep ourselves, loved ones and everyone around us healthy,’’ said TDH Commissioner Morgan McDonald, MD FACP FAAP. “We know flu vaccines are safe, effective, and protect against the most common types of flu circulating, so I urge everyone eligible to receive a flu shot to do so.’’
No appointments are needed to receive a free flu vaccine during Fight Flu ‘22.
Find the site closest to you and the hours of operation at www.tn.gov/health/fightflu and select the “Find a Flu Shot Near You” icon. The flu vaccine will continue to be free at Tennessee’s county health departments after the Fight Flu ’22 kick-off event on Nov. 9.
The flu virus is highly contagious and pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and people with certain medical conditions are at the highest risk of severe complications from the flu. The CDC estimates up to 7.5 million illnesses, 400,000 hospitalizations, and 22,000 deaths could be prevented every year if more people chose to get the flu vaccine.
To prevent the spread of the flu virus to others, follow precautions such as proper hygiene and hand washing, cover your coughs or sneezes with a tissue or your elbow, and stay at home if you are sick.
Fight Flu ‘22 also serves as a statewide preparedness and response exercise where TDH’s local public health teams practice their emergency plans to vaccinate communities during a pandemic. This is the fifth consecutive year for the Fight Flu TN event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.