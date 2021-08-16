Information is being sought after the theft of a truck, trailer and various items from a residence near Niota last week.
At around 6 a.m. Wednesday, McMinn County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jerry Wattenbarger responded to a residence on Highway 11 near Niota in reference to the theft of a white, four-door 2007 Chevrolet truck that had an attached trailer along with a variety of tools with a total estimated cost around $9,000.
Among the stolen items were a black 16 foot dual axle tag along with ladder rack, eight ladders, a tool box containing miscellaneous tools, a Dewalt Impact wrench and more.
The victim stated that the truck and trailer were on his property at 9 p.m. the night before.
He informed the deputies who responded to the scene that he had his vehicle locked with the keys at his home.
Upon investigation, deputies reported they could see footprints leading from Highway 11, through the victim’s yard to where the truck had been parked.
The officers found no signs of forced entry to the vehicle and there was nothing around the area of the truck or walking trail that could provide evidence.
If anyone has any information about the stolen vehicle or any of the other items listed above, they can contact the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department at 745-5620.
