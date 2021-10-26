Erica Peden’s service to this community includes advocating for its four-legged residents.
Peden was named the Athens City Council’s Very Important Volunteer Individual (VIVID) award winner for the month of October at last week’s council meeting. Peden was nominated for this award by Council Member Jordan Curtis, who made the presentation at the meeting.
Curtis read aloud a proclamation in honor of Peden.
“There are those people in the community that if something good is happening they always seem to be involved,” read Curtis. “Erica is one of those people. I’m nominating her primarily for the volunteer work she does to help the furry members of our community.”
Peden volunteers for the McMinn Regional Humane Society (MRHS) at the Athens Animal Shelter.
“She is an ambassador in the community to promote the work of the Humane Society and adopt more animals into loving homes,” the proclamation stated. “Erica and her husband, Nick, always have room in their home, lovingly referred to as the ‘Peden Hotel,’ for a dog, puppy, cat or kitten that needs the extra attention of being fostered in the best possible environment. A few of those foster animals never checked out of the ‘Peden Hotel’ and found a permanent, loving home.”
Peden also educates the public regarding the humane treatment of stray animals with what the proclamation described as “her genuine and warm presence on social media.”
Peden is a graduate of Tennessee Wesleyan University and was the recipient of the 2020 TWU Outstanding Young Alumnus Award. She is also an active member of the Athens Kiwanis Club, serving on its board and on its executive committee as secretary.
Curtis invited Peden to share her thoughts and she emphasized that she is part of a group effort.
“I appreciate it and I definitely accept it on behalf of all of the volunteers at the Humane Society and the animal shelter,” said Peden. “We’re a whole crew. A lot of people don’t realize we exist, but there is a strong 20 to 25 of us who really make a difference every day.”
Council Member Dick Pelley added his praise for Peden following the presentation.
“She began her work at Tennessee Wesleyan College and her work ethic was obvious when she was a student and she continues to follow through with her wonderful work ethic and her ‘can-do’ attitude,” said Pelley. “She’s a local girl who’s doing wonderful things for the local community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.