The Englewood Christmas Parade has been rescheduled and will now take place Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Inclement weather led to the rescheduling of the parade and Community Action Group of Englewood (CAGE) representative Mark Cochran said there will be an opportunity for onlookers to observe social distancing.
“The parade route will be the same ... It is a fairly long route so there is plenty of room to spread out from the swimming pool to downtown,” he said.
Cochran recommends those who attend to follow the CDC guidelines to protect their families against COVID-19.
“We will be asking the performers in the parade who throw candy to wear gloves and, of course, the candy will all be wrapped,” Cochran noted. “Since the parade is outside it will allow people a breath of fresh air and there is plenty of space to allow social distancing from other families.”
He also advised people to be careful while picking up candy, especially around floats.
“Candy can always be picked up after the floats pass, so we just want people to be careful,” Cochran noted. “Typically a parade is a family activity anyway so you will have plenty of room to space out as needed.”
Cochran also recognized this year’s grand marshal, who was featured in a recent edition of The DPA.
“We are excited to have Coach Billy Joe Schultz lead the parade. He is someone who has meant a great deal to the Town of Englewood,” Cochran said. “We also encourage people to come out and enjoy the parade. It has been a strange and tough year but we think you can still have a good time. Masks are not mandated but feel free to wear them if you feel safe with it and we really encourage people to come out, take precautions, and enjoy the Christmas season.”
