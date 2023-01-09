McMinn County School Resource Officers have confiscated a large quantity of tobacco and THC vape products from the county schools in roughly a year’s time, according to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy.
McMinn County High School SRO Stephen Cordell stated the vape devices are the same devices that can be acquired over the counter at most stores for nicotine.
Outside of the nicotine vape products, the officers have noticed many of the vapes confiscated from the students contain Delta 8 and 10, which can be purchased at CBD shops, while others contained Delta 9 and marijuana, which are purchased online.
“It started out, device-wise, with refillable vapes but then they stopped making refillable vapes and the disposable ones kicked off,” Cordell said. “The Kang vapes were really popular for a long time and now others have become more popular because they have a charging port.”
According to Cordell, the most popular name brand for the vapes currently circulating around the schools is called Elfbar.
“We are seeing these about 90% of the time because the kids are saying they taste better, they last longer and they are able to recharge it,” he stated. “You can buy that at any regular gas station.”
Some of the students have also started to modify their vapes, allowing them to lace, fill or replace the original product, such as nicotine juice, for others.
“We see a lot of standard unmodified vapes, but there are also a select group of students who know how to take them apart to refill them, to recharge them, how to disconnect a standard charging cable and disconnect the wiring and actually make these function without a battery,” Cordell noted. “While there are some that will modify like that, most people won’t.”
McMinn Central High School SRO Jayson Lamb believes the small size of the devices are one of the features that draws in student attention.
“I think they feel like they can easily hide these devices,” Lamb said. “It is easier to hide a vape than it is cigarettes in their pants or in some cases a girl’s bra.”
Justin Wallace, the supervisor of school safety for McMinn County Schools, stated that this issues isn’t unique to McMinn County.
“I’ve been communicating with districts all across Tennessee and they’ve been having the same problem,” Wallace said. “I would say less than 5% of the vape cartridges or devices that we apprehend are THC laced, but from the standpoint of what is drawing in the students to this type of device and activity is due to students believing that it’s not addictive and the fact that they are flavored.”
He believes the normalized use of these devices within society has also made the students more inclined to try.
“If you go into any county anywhere you will see a number of people with vape devices,” he noted. “This is more prevalent than cigarettes, chewing tobacco or anything of that nature now because they are easier to hide and easier to hide other substances within them.”
When it comes to the THC vapes that have been confiscated from students, the SROs noted that some cartridges, mainly Delta 9, have to be bought online.
“Kids aren’t used to that level of THC. We’ve seen from 86% to 98%, which is three to four times the standard street level of THC,” Cordell said. “Even if the students do use marijuana recreationally they are not used to that level of THC. Also, if they buy counterfeit cartridges they won’t know what else is in it, so if they buy something that someone has mixed something else into then they will be hit with the side effects of the THC plus whatever else is in there.”
Cordell stated the side effects they have witnessed at the schools have been panic attacks, high heart rate, high blood pressure, inability to breathe, students going unresponsive and more.
“One of the tells for us if a vape could be a THC vape is the length of the battery,” Cordell stated. “If we see a long vape with a screw-in cartridge it is an immediate red flag. Another way you can tell is how thick the fluid is. THC vapes tend to be very thick whereas a regular vape is more fluid.”
Another danger from the vapes comes from the students sharing them among themselves.
“One vape could go through 10 kids and one of those students may have hid it in their underwear, sock or in the toilet paper roll of a bathroom,” said McMinn County SRO Jeremy Moore. “We’ve even seen them try to hide it in plain sight by using the shell of a marker and from the outside you would have thought that it was just a marker.”
Wallace stated the schools are trying to be proactive in stopping the use of vapes by their students.
“We have purchased Halo sensors that we spent a little over $45,000 for that detects vape, THC, vandalism, certain key words, carbon monoxide and more that we installed in all of our high school restrooms,” Wallace said. “We are working with our sheriff’s department and communicating with juvenile services, but right now these are just reactive processes and we are wanting to become proactive to stop this by educating our student bodies and parents of the dangers of this.”
Wallace noted the schools have been working together with the sheriff’s department to perform drug searches and have set up a system where kids can anonymously report drugs or other violations/safety concerns to administration.
“Moving forward we are looking at ways that we can schedule events at our elementary schools and our high schools where we can invite community members in and educate them on these topics,” Wallace said. “There is nothing concrete right now, but that is in the works. Our goal is to help keep our community safe and our students safe.”
Guy expressed his thoughts on the seriousness of the vape problem with students.
“Not only is it dangerous, not only can a kid be physically injured, psychologically injured, it disrupts the education process and could lead the child through the legal system,” he noted. “The school system, the sheriff’s office and the UT Extension office are offering programs to make people aware of these issues to help parents and guardians be able to identify behaviors and items that indicate that they are using these things.”
One of the road blocks the united groups are facing in providing information is the lack of parent/guardian participation to attend these informative events, they noted.
“We don’t want to charge students. That is the last thing that we want to do. We would much rather parents be aware of these items and the way that they are being used so they can deal with this at home,” Guy expressed. “Part of the presentation is also how to talk to your kids about these things and in a way that can happen before any of these things can be found. If they can deal with these problems at home then it won’t come to the schools where it becomes a school administration problem. Then it becomes a problem for law enforcement. Our primary focus is not to charge kids but to deal with these things, starting with our parents, and we will continue to offer these programs to help educate and hopefully reduce this problem.”
