Donations continue to be made and sought to support the work of the Friendly Fellow Club.
The Friendly Fellow Club is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides food baskets for winter to qualified applicant families residing in McMinn County. Not only are the donations tax-deductible, but because the Friendly Fellow Club operates under an all-volunteer board, 100% of all donations goes to help families in Athens and McMinn County.
Online donations via credit/debit card or PayPal can be made online at friendlyfellows.org by clicking the donate button. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 325, Athens, TN 37371-0325.
Make checks payable to Friendly Fellow Club. Notes can be left in the online giving portal or with your check for honorariums or memorials.
The following are the most recent donations made to the club:
• In honor of Sam and Phyllis Kelsey and Bob and Linda Foster, from Jana Forrest — $200
• In honor of grandchildren, Sophie, Finnley, Hallee, Hudson and Harrison, from Roy and Nancy Holmes — $250
• From Janet and Steven Burce — $100
• In memory of Doc Sullins, from The Parlor Class of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church — $150
• In memory of Robert Trotter, from Betty B. Trotter — $100
• From Jerry Smith Funeral Home — $150
For more information about the Friendly Fellow Club, visit friendlyfellows.org
