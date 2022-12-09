As the calendar prepares to turn to 2023, Niota Mayor Lois Preece reflected back on the accomplishments the town made in the year about to wrap up.
According to Preece, one of the accomplishments was becoming the recipient of a grant for the second time.
“We have received a Tennessee Housing Development grant for $250,000 called a HOME grant that helps low income people who meet certain criteria get their houses up to code,” Preece said. “This is the second time we have had this grant. We have signed the resolution and everything but the paperwork has not gone through, so this grant will continue to develop for now.”
Another goal is the development of the city stage that will provide many uses for the citizens of Niota.
“Our stage has started and it will be finished next year,” she noted. “We have a little more work that we have to do to it. We hoped to be able to use it for the Christmas programs, however it seems the weather may not cooperate with us.”
The town also completed some street paving that will continue next year.
“We have put in new sidewalks this year as well,” she said. “We put in new sidewalks on Main Street in front of the new businesses and around the park area.”
She noted they also added to the city’s infrastructure through the water lines.
“We also have our housing development going into next year,” she stated. “That is not done by the city but we are providing the water and sewer.”
They also provided new improvements to the sewer plant through the use of grant money.
“We also improved our festivals this year,” Preece expressed. “Our Fried Green Tomato Festival was bigger and, before the rain hit, we had planned for our Christmas festival to be much larger with more decorations in the town, which is being paid for through the proceeds of our festivals.”
The park playground now has a roof over the pavilion as well.
“Looking towards next year, the thing I am most looking forward to is seeing the housing development with houses in it,” she stated. “I’ve been working with the excavator and that should go into the housing developer sometime by the end of January.”
The public stage is the other project she is most excited to see completed next year.
“We will also be offering memory/honorary bricks for the walkway for the stage which will give more citizens a chance to have more buy-in to what we are doing,” she expressed. “And this year we will have a memorial Christmas tree lighting in honor of our veterans.”
Lastly, Preece is most excited to see more development in community involvement.
“There have been more people in town that come to things. The town has shown more concern about what is going on and they are more active in events and that makes me extremely happy,” Preece said. “That is something I would love to see grow. I would like to thank everybody who has helped make this year a very successful year for the City of Niota.”
